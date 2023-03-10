Shocking Twist in Interior Designer’s Death Investigation: Mugithi Singer DJ Fatxo Speaks Out for the First Time

Mugithi singer DJ Fatxo has spoken publicly for the first time since the death of interior designer Geoffrey Mwathi, who fell to his death while visiting the singer in his rented apartment in Kasarani, Kenya. Fatxo is a person of interest in the case, although the circumstances surrounding Mwathi’s death are still unclear.

Speaking to the press after detectives probing the death left his apartment, Fatxo said he is interested in knowing the truth about what happened and believes that justice will prevail. He also said that he will schedule a day to speak to the public about the matter.

The interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki instructed homicide detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to investigate the incident and take the necessary action. The move was praised by Fatxo, who said he appreciated the DCI’s quick action on the matter.

The case has generated significant interest in Kenya, with many following developments closely. Mugithi music is hugely popular in the country, with many fans of the genre expressing concern about the circumstances of Mwathi’s death and what it might mean for the industry. The investigation is ongoing, and further updates are expected in due course.