Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Shocking Twist in Interior Designer’s Death Investigation: Mugithi Singer DJ Fatxo Speaks Out for the First Time

By

Published

FAK
FAK

Mugithi singer DJ Fatxo has spoken publicly for the first time since the death of interior designer Geoffrey Mwathi, who fell to his death while visiting the singer in his rented apartment in Kasarani, Kenya. Fatxo is a person of interest in the case, although the circumstances surrounding Mwathi’s death are still unclear.

Speaking to the press after detectives probing the death left his apartment, Fatxo said he is interested in knowing the truth about what happened and believes that justice will prevail. He also said that he will schedule a day to speak to the public about the matter.

The interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki instructed homicide detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to investigate the incident and take the necessary action. The move was praised by Fatxo, who said he appreciated the DCI’s quick action on the matter.

The case has generated significant interest in Kenya, with many following developments closely. Mugithi music is hugely popular in the country, with many fans of the genre expressing concern about the circumstances of Mwathi’s death and what it might mean for the industry. The investigation is ongoing, and further updates are expected in due course.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019