Sophia Wanuna Lands Plum Role at the Judiciary

Published

File Image of Sophia Wanuna.

Former KTN news anchor Sophia Wanuna has been appointed the Head of Directorate of Public Affairs and Corporate Communication, at the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

In a statement by JSC on Thursday, May 4, Wanuna began the job on April 29 days after she left the Standard Media Group.

“Judicial Service Commission is pleased to announce the appointment of Sophia Wanuna as the Deputy Director and Head of the Directorate of Public Affairs and Corporate Communication which took effect from April 29, 2023. She brings a wealth of experience from the media as an established journalist and newsroom manager,” the statement read in part.

Wanuna began her career at KBC in 2008 and later joined K24 (Mediamax Network) in 2010. In 2011, she joined KTN (Standard Group) where she served rising to the position of Deputy Managing Editor.

She is well-known for her live reporting skills and punchy questions during her political interviews.

The seasoned journalist holds a BA in Communication, specializing in Public Relations from Daystar University.

Taking to her Twitter account after the appointment, Wanuna thanked her fans who watched her in TV over the years. She also appreciated her colleagues in the media industry.

“As I celebrate my birthday today, my heart is full. I appreciate all the wonderful colleagues I had the privilege to work with as a journalist. Grateful for those who have watched me over the years. For the hundreds that I hosted on TV, asanteni sana. A New Chapter now begins,” she tweeted.

Also Read: Waihiga Mwaura Leaves Citizen TV To Join BBC

In this article:
