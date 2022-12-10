The Richest People in Kenya Under the Age of 45

Kenya homes some of the continent’s wealthiest individuals due to the entrepreneurial opportunities and market demand.

However, some Kenyans have made their mark on the international arena and even in national headlines as young wealthy entrepreneurs.

In this article, Kdrtv looks at the wealthiest young individuals below the age of 45 years.

Gloria Michelle

She is the founder of Recours Four Kenya Consultants Limited (R4Kenya), a Nairobi-based professional Human Resources firm.

Gloria founded the company in 2013 with $2,000 of her savings and has since developed it to earn $400,000 (Ksh43 million) in revenue and employ 19 people.

R4Kenya provides consulting, recruitment, training, psychometric testing, and employee outsourcing services.

Rajiv Mehta

Rajiv is one of the most promising young entrepreneurs in the country and owns the Tangerine Investments. Tangerine Investments markets prominent consumer brands in Kenya by utilizing street poles, transit vehicles, and litter bins.

Since its inception in 2008, the company has evolved to include clients such as Kenya Airways, Pizza Inn, Subway, and Coca Cola HP, among others.

Tangerine Investments has a $1 million annual revenue (ksh108 million).

Eugene Mbugua

Mbugua has produced various television series for Kenyan audiences through his company. Se of the include Get In The Kitchen, Our Perfect Wedding, Stori Yangu, My Friend, Being Bahati, Foods of Kenya, The Best Of, and Sol Family.

Mbugua made his first million at the age of 22 and was named among Business Daily’s “Top 40 Under 40” list in 2014. Forbes Africa magazine named him one of the “Most Promising Entrepreneurs Under 30” in 2016.

In 2017, he was featured on the cover of Forbes Africa magazine as one of the “Top 30 Under 30.”

Lorna Ruto

She is the founder of EcoPost, a company that uses plastic trash to create attractive, long-lasting, and environmentally responsible fencing posts.

The company collects plastic waste (such as polypropylene and polyethylene) and turns it into fencing posts. This is a more environmentally friendly option than using wood.

Rutto gained international recognition for her attempts to provide an alternate waste management solution to the country’s growing plastic problem.

Eric Muthomi

Muthomi is the founder of Stawi Foods and Fruits. The company buys fruits from farmers and utilizes them to enrich flours sold at big shops.

He launched the company in 2011 primarily as a banana flour processing business, preparing and packaging banana flour for sale to shops throughout the country.

Later, Stawi Foods and Fruits expanded its product line to include two new instant fortified porridge flours (Nurture Junior and Nurture Family).

Also Read: Meet Five Richest People in Mombasa & the Coastal Region