Entertainment

Three Politicians Who Have Been Forced To Defend Themselves After Leaked Bedroom Videos 

Interior Chief Administrative Secretary Millicent Omanga has been on the spot in recent days after an alleged bedroom video of her went viral on social media.

It was initially assumed that it was her, but a handful of Kenyan leaders appeared to confirm it was her when they sent her messages of encouragement and explanations on social media. Millicent Omanga used a Bible verse to respond to the leaked video.

“Behold, I have given you authority to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy, and nothing shall hurt you.” Luke 10:19. Blessed day peeps,” she responded.

Omanga is not the first politician to be in such a scenario. In 2013 photos of Former Nairobi Women Representative Rachel Shebesh and Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko in bed were leaked online. 

Rachel Shebesh

Rachel Shebesh

Mike Sonko claimed the images were released by a blogger and nearly destroyed his marriage. The question remained as to how the bloggers obtained the photos and who took them.

In June 2021, a video surfaced online showing former Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Dr. Mukhisa Kiyuyi, laying in bed with his chest uncovered and being recorded while sleeping. 

b63534a602069942431878844825dd41

Kituyi months later explained that he is a person of integrity and that his track record should be used to assess him.

Kituyi served as the Member of parliament for Kimilili Constituency in Bungoma County between 1992 and 2007. He lost the seat to David Eseli Simuyu.Kituyi also served as Kenya’s Minister of Trade and Industry from 2002 to 2007.

Also Read: Meet Millicent Omanga’s Rarely Seen Husband & Kids (Photos)

