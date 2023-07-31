TikTok Sensation Brian Chira Released on Bail After Defamation Allegations

Popular TikTok personality Brian Chira has been released on bail following his appearance at the Kibera Law Courts on Monday, July 31, 2023.

Chira, who pleaded not guilty, faces allegations of defaming internet personality Azziad Nasenya.

The content creator was charged with offenses under section 27 of the computer misuse and cybercrime act.

During a press statement outside the Kibera Law Court, Chira’s lawyer, Michael Masinde, revealed that his client is currently in the process of fundraising to secure the cash bail.

“He was arrested on Thursday at noon and was not presented in any court until today. My client is fundraising at the moment, and we are hopeful that he will manage to raise the cash bail,” the lawyer said.

According to Azziad’s lawyer, Gertrude Kibare, Chira was apprehended in Nakuru before being taken to a Wilson Airport police station.

During an appearance on the Eve Mungai Youtube channel, Kibare stated that Chira had used defamatory statements against Azziad during a live TikTok session. Furthermore, the controversial content creator is accused of sharing Azziad’s personal contacts with his audience without her consent.

“Last week, he went live online and shared Azziad’s contacts. My client has been inundated with numerous calls and messages since then. Chira is alleged to have committed computer misuse and cybercrimes, and my client has decided to pursue the matter legally. The case is currently under investigation,” Kibare explained.

The situation surrounding Brian Chira and Azziad Nasenya highlights the importance of responsible social media use and the potential consequences of defamation and invasion of privacy.

As the investigation proceeds, it serves as a reminder for content creators and influencers to be mindful of their actions and the impact their online presence can have on others.