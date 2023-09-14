Connect with us

Transform ▪ The 28th Anniversary Celebration of ” Transform”TIENS Group and the 2023 Global Carnival Summit Held

Picture1
Picture1

The “Transform ▪ The TIENS 28th Anniversary Celebration and 2023 Global Carnival Summit with the theme of ‘Transform’ were successfully held in September,  . More than 5000 offline distributors from around the world gathered here to participate in the grand event.

During the conference, TIENS Group will conduct synchronous live streaming and relay to over 110 countries and regions around the world, achieving the sharing of globalization across borders, multiple languages, and diverse cultures. More than 20 million people participated online to jointly open the “Third Entrepreneurship and New Transformation” of TIENS Group!

 

Under the strategic guidance of “One Body, Multiple Wings”, TIENS Group has deepened its global development through the strategy of “all staff marketing, all staff live streaming, and all staff investment”. The summit will also welcome a large number of young and dynamic new faces, opening a new chapter for innovation and change, and jointly exploring new business opportunities and markets.

Riding the wind of economic globalization, TIENS Group continuously contributes “TIENS wisdom” to the prosperity and development of various regions from a global and global perspective.

It has created tens of millions of employment and entrepreneurial opportunities globally, making significant contributions to improving the quality of life and physical and mental health of billions of people.And injecting new impetus into the vigorous development of the big health industry.

 

 Li Jinyuan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tianshi Group, presented the portrait of Laozi to political figures and celebrities

