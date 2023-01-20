Trio Mio’s Mum Speaks of her Son KCSE Results

Teen rapper Trio Mio is trending on Twitter as Education CS Ezekiel Machogu announces KCSE results for 2022.

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT), have made Trio the trending topic as they eagerly wait to see what he will score in the KCSE exams.

In a statement dated Friday, January 20, Irma Sofia expressed that many would be disappointed with the rumours about her son.

She stated that the renowned artist had excelled in the examination released by Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu.

However, she did not indicate the artist’s grade, playing cagey with his fans.

“I won’t breathe because KCSE results have been announced? Relax.

“The boy did his best and am very proud of him. And those speculating a D. I am sorry!” read the statement in part.

Consequently, after releasing the statement the artist shared the same on his social media platforms.

Sofia was responding after claims that the artist had scored Grade D emerged on social media.

The reports saw the artist trend on social media as a section of Kenyans also called out those who were teasing the candidate.

“In a few years’ time, Trio Mio will employ top A students as his managers. Soon!,” Chris Kirwa commented.

Just the other day, Trio said that he is not worried about the grade he will get once the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results are announced.

“Dimba sijawaikuwa starting team, mbuku sishiki nothing in, but kitu inaitwa mziki mimi ni mwalimu mkuu na marking scheme,” he raps in the 2-minute video.

“Ka topic ni success niko na A kwa school of life, ile KNEC watanipea haitawai determine food ya mine…”

He goes on to rap; “Nyi wote mngekuwa na A mngekuwa ma civil engineer, mnapigania kuget position mtoi wa mkuu anaorganiziwa.”

The education minister announced that 173,345 candidates scored C+ and above.