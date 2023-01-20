Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Twist in The Murder Of Edwin Chiloba As Details Emerge on Ksh 5 Million He Received From a ‘Mzungu’ Friend

By

Published

Edwin Chiloba biography
Edwin Chiloba

DCI detectives handling the probe now suspect money might have been at the center of Chiloba’s murder.

According to the leads, the deceased is believed to have received KSh 5 million from abroad; the monies were sent by a suitor who was presumably seeking Chiloba’s hand in a romantic affair.

Jackton Odhiambo, Chiloba’s close friend with whom he had an affair, reportedly fell out with him after learning the deceased planned to cheat on him with the overseas pal.

On the day he received the cash, on new year’s eve, Chiloba reportedly gathered his friends with whom he had fun ahead of his death. He offset their bills using part of the sent monies; the payments were made in dollars, the Nairobian reported.

The police believe that Chiloba could have been killed in Nairobi before his body was returned to Eldoret. As sources indicate, the taxi man hired to transport the body was paid KSh 25,000. The above would bring a fresh twist into the matter, as it was believed initially that the deceased was cornered in his house in Eldoret before being killed.

As per the account of the caretaker and tenants at Chiloba’s residential apartment, the gay rights model engaged in a scuffle with his roommate before silence kicked in, and fast forward, his body was found a couple of days later.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019