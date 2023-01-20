Twist in The Murder Of Edwin Chiloba As Details Emerge on Ksh 5 Million He Received From a ‘Mzungu’ Friend

DCI detectives handling the probe now suspect money might have been at the center of Chiloba’s murder.

According to the leads, the deceased is believed to have received KSh 5 million from abroad; the monies were sent by a suitor who was presumably seeking Chiloba’s hand in a romantic affair.

Jackton Odhiambo, Chiloba’s close friend with whom he had an affair, reportedly fell out with him after learning the deceased planned to cheat on him with the overseas pal.

On the day he received the cash, on new year’s eve, Chiloba reportedly gathered his friends with whom he had fun ahead of his death. He offset their bills using part of the sent monies; the payments were made in dollars, the Nairobian reported.

The police believe that Chiloba could have been killed in Nairobi before his body was returned to Eldoret. As sources indicate, the taxi man hired to transport the body was paid KSh 25,000. The above would bring a fresh twist into the matter, as it was believed initially that the deceased was cornered in his house in Eldoret before being killed.

As per the account of the caretaker and tenants at Chiloba’s residential apartment, the gay rights model engaged in a scuffle with his roommate before silence kicked in, and fast forward, his body was found a couple of days later.