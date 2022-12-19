Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Vera Sidika Expecting Baby Number Two

By

Published

Screenshot 2022 12 19 14 58 40 75
Vera Sidika

Vera Sidika has recently announced on her instagram page that she is expecting baby number two. This comes barely an year and a half after the arrival of her daughter Asia Brown.

In a long post, she had a picture qith a beautiful baby bump. Fans flooded ger page with congratulatory comments on her page.

Screenshot 2022 12 19 14 58 18 83

Vera sidika

However, here is what she captioned on her baby bump picture;
“Sweethearts, Asia’s sibling is on the way!!
God had plans for our little family to grow bigger. Imagine we Discovered at 4 & half months just when I was about to go for my breast enlargement Surgery. I had to cancel my trip & embrace
our little miracle. I have learnt that Being
pregnant means everyday is another day closer to meeting the other love of our life. Thanks to hubby @brownmauzo254 for this blessing & shooting.
On the other hand, she further detailed that she is now seven months pregnant and she ia exited that her daughter will have a sibling soon.

Also read Vera Sidika Pens Down A Hearty Text For Her Daughter’s Birthday

Earlier on, Vera had prepared a lavish birthday party for her daughter Asia that was attended by a number of celebrities. Asia became a one of the youngest CEOs when the parents opened up a business in her name. Brown Mauzo and Vera have never ceased showing affection to their child, Asia.
However, Vera has not yet revealed the gender of the unborn child.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019