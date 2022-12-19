Vera Sidika Expecting Baby Number Two

Vera Sidika has recently announced on her instagram page that she is expecting baby number two. This comes barely an year and a half after the arrival of her daughter Asia Brown.

In a long post, she had a picture qith a beautiful baby bump. Fans flooded ger page with congratulatory comments on her page.

However, here is what she captioned on her baby bump picture;

“Sweethearts, Asia’s sibling is on the way!!

God had plans for our little family to grow bigger. Imagine we Discovered at 4 & half months just when I was about to go for my breast enlargement Surgery. I had to cancel my trip & embrace

our little miracle. I have learnt that Being

pregnant means everyday is another day closer to meeting the other love of our life. Thanks to hubby @brownmauzo254 for this blessing & shooting.

On the other hand, she further detailed that she is now seven months pregnant and she ia exited that her daughter will have a sibling soon.

Earlier on, Vera had prepared a lavish birthday party for her daughter Asia that was attended by a number of celebrities. Asia became a one of the youngest CEOs when the parents opened up a business in her name. Brown Mauzo and Vera have never ceased showing affection to their child, Asia.

However, Vera has not yet revealed the gender of the unborn child.