Veteran Reggae DJ Lastborn Dead At 43

Veteran reggae DJ Benson Ouma popurlarly known as DJ lastborn has died.

DJ lastborn’s sister, who has been taking care of him in Mombasa, says that DJ Lastborn died in his sleep.

“We woke up this morning and found him dead. I think he just died in his sleep,” Lastborn’s sister said.

“I was with him on Thursday and we talked about so many things. He seemed so energetic and after having dinner he requested us to take him to bed.

“Ever since he suffered a stroke in 2017 I have been taking care of him and there had been tremendous improvement,” she said.

Early on Friday morning, Lillian’s son, Ian, went to check on Lastborn as he often did but thought he was asleep so went to a nearby shop to buy him some toiletries.

A few minutes later, his caregiver walked in and realized the DJ had not moved from his initial position the previous night and she immediately alerted Lillian who rang a medic.

At this point, he was pronounced dead and his body was rushed to a funeral home.

The DJ was popular in the reggae circles as one of the founder members of the popular reggae outfit Supremacy Sounds.