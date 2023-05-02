Connect with us

Waihiga Mwaura Leaves Citizen TV To Join BBC

File image of Waihiga Mwaura.

Renowned Citizen TV news anchor Waihiga Mwaura has quit Royal Media Services (RMS) after 14 years at the station to Join BBC.

In a statement seen by KDRTV, Waihiga would anchor his last bulletin on Tuesday May 2nd. 

“After 14 amazing years at Royal Media Services (Citizen TV), my time here has ended. My next stop is BBC News (BBCAfrica) specifically Focus on Africa. 

“I’ll share more details soon, but in the meantime, see you on my last episode of #Newsnight at 9:00 pm on Citizen TV,” Waihiga stated.

BBC’s Alice Muthengi has made the announcement in an internal memo saying Waihiga would start the new role on Wednesday May 3, 2023.

“I am delighted to let you know that Waihiga Mwaura will be the new presenter of Focus on Africa TV. Waihiga is a respected, award-winning, and talented Kenyan journalist with engaging storytelling and presentation skills.

“Some of you may have encountered him in London before, as he was the 2018 winner of the BBC News Komla award. He joins the programme at a crucial juncture, as we to seek to reach younger audiences, and tell more original and impactful stories,” the internal memo read.

Waihiga joined RMS as a sports anchor in September 2009 and served in the position for seven years. 

In January 2017, he advanced to the position of news anchor, where he grew Citizen Extra from a filler job to a three-hour program covering both national and international issues.

He replaced State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed as the News Night news anchor after Hussein left RMS.

Waihiga formerly worked as a sales agent for a local company from June 2006 until July 2007.

Also Read:Meet Popular Media Personalities Who Didnt Study Journalism (Photos)

