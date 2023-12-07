We Better  Miss On Trade Than Allow LGBTQ- Pastor Dorcas

The Spouse of the Deputy President Pastor Dorcas Rigathi has once again insisted that Africa as a continent is not ready to legalize LGBTQ.

Speaking during the launch of Jesus’ Africa Book by Pastor Patience Museveni, the daughter of President Yoweri Museveni, Pastor Dorcas said Africa would rather miss trade with the nations advocating for LGBTA than legalizing the vice.

“We must stand for what is true and what is right. My daughter (Patience Museveni) continues with what you are doing, don’t stop and don’t be intimidated. We will stand with you. “She said.

“LGBTQ does not have a place in Africa, It is better to miss on trade but have our integrity intact. “She added.

She spoke after Odrek Rwabwogo, the husband to Pastor Patience revealed that he was flying from Nairobi to the US to defend the stand by the Ugandan government on LGBTQ.

Odrek said the US had threatened to remove Uganda from Africa Growth Opportunity Act (Agoa) trade deal after the East African nation passed a law criminalizing LGBTQ.The Bill was signed by President Museveni early this year.

“In Uganda for example the president has stood against the world and said no to LGBTQ.We must stand for what is right, we must say no to immorality. “She said.

Pastor Dorcas also spoke strongly about family values terming it the very basic in building the nation.

“We must begin our rebuilding journey by returning to the family because family is everything. “She said.

Family values form part of the pillars of the office of the Spouse of deputy president Pastor Dorcas Rigathi.

