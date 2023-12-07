Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

We Better  Miss On Trade Than Allow LGBTQ- Pastor Dorcas

By

Published

dorcas rigathi

The Spouse of the Deputy President Pastor Dorcas Rigathi has once again insisted that Africa as a continent is not ready to legalize LGBTQ.

Speaking during the launch of Jesus’ Africa Book by Pastor Patience Museveni, the daughter of President Yoweri Museveni, Pastor Dorcas said Africa would rather miss trade with the nations advocating for LGBTA than legalizing the vice.

“We must stand for what is true and what is right. My daughter (Patience Museveni) continues with what you are doing, don’t stop and don’t be intimidated. We will stand with you. “She said.

“LGBTQ does not have a place in Africa, It is better to miss on trade but have our integrity intact. “She added.

She spoke after Odrek Rwabwogo, the husband to Pastor Patience revealed that he was flying from Nairobi to the US to defend the stand by the Ugandan government on LGBTQ.

Odrek said the US had threatened to remove Uganda from Africa Growth Opportunity Act (Agoa) trade deal after the East African nation passed a law criminalizing LGBTQ.The Bill was signed by President Museveni early this year.

“In Uganda for example the president has stood against the world and said no to LGBTQ.We must stand for what is right, we must say no to immorality. “She said.

Pastor Dorcas also spoke strongly about family values terming it the very basic in building the nation.

“We must begin our rebuilding journey by returning to the family because family is everything. “She said.

Family values form part of the pillars of the office of the Spouse of deputy president Pastor Dorcas Rigathi.

Also Read: Pastor Dorcas Rescues Renowned Journalist From Alcoholism

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020