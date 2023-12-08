WhatsApp Introduces View Once Voice Messages

WhatsApp has roled out the view once feature on voice notes in a move to add more layers of privacy.

In a statement on Friday, the Meta-owned company announced that the feature will see voice messages disappear once listened to.

“For reading out your credit card details to a friend, or when you’re planning a surprise, you can now also share sensitive information over voice message with added peace of mind. For consistency with View Once photos and videos, View Once voice messages are clearly marked with the “one-time” icon and can only be played one time,” raed the statement in part.

The feature will function the same as the view once photos and videos which was introduced to the platform in 2021.

“As with all your personal messages, WhatsApp protects your voice messages with end-to-end encryption by default, and View Once is just another example of our continued privacy innovation,” WhatsApp added.

This comes days after the platform introduced a new secret code set to add additional protection for chats.

If someone gets access to your phone or you share a phone with someone else, the new function will make it more difficult to find chats.

According to the company, with the secret code, users will be able to create new passwords that are distinct from the ones they have been using to unlock their phones.

“You’ll have the option to hide the Locked Chats folder from your chatlist so that they can only be discovered by typing your secret code in the search bar,” Whatsapp stated.

However, the company said if a user feels like the new feature does not fit their needs, they can still choose to have the locked chats appear on the chatlist.

