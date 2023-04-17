Connect with us

Why comedian Njugush no longer wears his wedding ring

Kenyan comedian Timothy Kimani, popularly known as Njugush, recently opened up about why he stopped wearing his wedding ring during an event in Nairobi. Njugush, who is married to Celestine Ndinda, revealed that he lost his ring while on set.

Speaking to the media at the launch of Hello Mr. Right Season 3, Njugush shared that before he became famous, the money he earned from acting was not enough to afford anything significant, including a new wedding ring. He mentioned that he had bought his original ring for only 2500 Kenyan shillings (approximately $25) at Luthuri Avenue, and it had “Cele” written inside. He also joked that for the same amount, one can now buy just an ice cream in today’s economy.

Njugush’s revelation about losing his wedding ring added a twist to the event, making it more interesting for the attendees. The event also saw the launch of Bahati’s wife, Diana Marua, as the new co-host of Hello Mr. Right, alongside comedian Dr. Ofweneke and sex therapist Gertrude Mungai. Dr. Ofweneke expressed his joy at the success of the previous episodes and promised to offer his best in the new season.

Startimes CEO Jimmy Carter expressed confidence in the new season and announced that they have doubled their investment in producing original and engaging content for subscribers, with a focus on securing exclusive self-produced and acquired content from renowned local developers to create unique genres that subscribers can easily relate to.

“We are excited to launch the third season of Hello Mr. Right. This show has been well received by our subscribers, and we are confident that this new season will be just as successful. We remain committed to providing our customers with the best possible entertainment experience,” said Carter.

Njugush also shared his experience with the dating show and mentioned that he is learning to be more romantic, stating that he was not taught how to be romantic but feels blessed with God’s favor.

