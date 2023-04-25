Why Oga Obbina Has Left Kiss FM

Comedian and media personality Oga Obbina has parted way with Radio Africa Group’s Kiss FM after a one-year stint.

Speaking on Tuesday April 25, Obinna disclosed that his contract with the station had come to and end and both parties agreed not to extend it.

He also thanked the Radio Africa Group for giving him the opportunity to serve in the station for a year.

I’m no longer at Kiss. I have finished my contract. The experience has been beautiful and I have achieved my dream and did everything I wanted to do. And everything I do from now henceforth will be extra.

“If it’s a job or a car, it will be extra. I have driven that car I wanted to drive (apart from Range Rover Sport), lived in the houses I wanted, and worked in an organization I always wanted. I have achieved what I wanted to do and now we move…,” he stated.

Obinna asked his fans not to feel bad about his exit from Kiss FM noting that he might come back.

“I know the reason as to why I have left so let those who want to speculate do it, it’s their job… it good vibes all around it, and people should not feel bad about it or anything. It’s been a nice run and maybe I might come back or maybe I will not. Time will tell,” Obinna said.

He joined the Radio Africa Group in March 2022 replacing Langata member of Parliament Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o who had resigned to pursue politics.

His exits also comes months after Kamene Goro also left the station and was replaced by Sheila Kwamboka.

