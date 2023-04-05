Connect with us

Why Pastor Ng’ang’a is Selling His Ksh 800 Million Hotel 

Neno evangelist Pastor James Ng’ang’a has put up his Newstead Hotel, formerly known as the Sunny Hill Hotel for sale.

The renowned pastor wants to sell the hotel for Ksh 800 million to get money to expand his ministry in the US. 

In a recent interview Pastor Ng’ang’a revealed  that his mission is to save lost souls.l and it could cost him at least Ksh 600 million to set up a church in the US. 

“That is why I am selling the hotel so that I can get enough money to finance the project,” he said.

He also disclosed that he plans to relocate with his family to the US as his wife, Mercy Murugi, recently gave birth there.

“That is why I have been visiting America many times, to prepare the ground. My wife has been in America since she recently gave birth,” he said.

He went on to say that the hotel was perfect for outings, family reunions, and business conferences, with amenities such as a large open-air playground, a high-quality swimming pool, and plenty of parking.

images 24

Pastor Ng’ang’a is well-known for attracting a big congregation to his Nairobi church. He announced a few years ago his intention to construct a new city called Jerusalem City on 50 acres of land he purchased three years ago in Kajiado County.

He explained that those who regularly attend church services had the opportunity to check out facilities in Jerusalem City such as a hotel, shopping center, bank, and college.

The televangelist also stated that he provides full support to 70 children, ranging from Grades 1-4.

“Already I have 70 children who are going to school in grades 1-4. I also give them food, uniform and shoes,” he stated.

images 25

