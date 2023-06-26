Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Willis Raburu Leaves Citizen TV 

By

Published

Screenshot 2023 06 26 09 05 41 55 1c337646f29875672b5a61192b9010f9

File image of Willis Raburu

Citizen TV news anchor Willis Raburu has announced his exit from the Royal Media Services (RMS) after 13 years.

Raburu made the announcement in a video on his social media handles on Monday June 26. 

The celebrated media personality reflected on his tenure at the Royal Media-owned station, from intern to becoming a news anchor. 

“I have made the decision to leave the Royal Media Services and it’s been a tough decision but they have been so gracious to me from the time I tendered in my resignation in the beginning of June up to now, it has been an amazing transition and they have shown me so much grace testament to them and testament to the 13 years that I have been with them,” said Raburu.

IMG 20230626 WA0002

He went on to reveal that he will be focusing on promoting his new book and completing his Masters from USIU. 

“You want to ask me what next? Well, I want to rest for now, I want to take a breather, step back, look at everything, share the knowledge I have on the book, and also continue with my Masters that I am currently doing at USIU where I hope to graduate,” he added. 

“It is on Strategic Communication and also Communication Development. So for now, that remains my focus.”

Raburu had held many positions at Citizen TV, including hosting shows such as 10 over 10, Sporty Monday, and the Day Break show. He was also a news anchor for the channel. He also hosted a show at Hot 96.

Also Read: Citizen TV Replaces Waihiga Mwaura After Leaving For BBC 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019