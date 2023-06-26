Willis Raburu Leaves Citizen TV 

Citizen TV news anchor Willis Raburu has announced his exit from the Royal Media Services (RMS) after 13 years.

Raburu made the announcement in a video on his social media handles on Monday June 26.

The celebrated media personality reflected on his tenure at the Royal Media-owned station, from intern to becoming a news anchor.

“I have made the decision to leave the Royal Media Services and it’s been a tough decision but they have been so gracious to me from the time I tendered in my resignation in the beginning of June up to now, it has been an amazing transition and they have shown me so much grace testament to them and testament to the 13 years that I have been with them,” said Raburu.

He went on to reveal that he will be focusing on promoting his new book and completing his Masters from USIU.

“You want to ask me what next? Well, I want to rest for now, I want to take a breather, step back, look at everything, share the knowledge I have on the book, and also continue with my Masters that I am currently doing at USIU where I hope to graduate,” he added.

“It is on Strategic Communication and also Communication Development. So for now, that remains my focus.”

Raburu had held many positions at Citizen TV, including hosting shows such as 10 over 10, Sporty Monday, and the Day Break show. He was also a news anchor for the channel. He also hosted a show at Hot 96.

Also Read: Citizen TV Replaces Waihiga Mwaura After Leaving For BBC