Achieng Akumu: When it comes to sex, you’re more than just a gatekeeper

Achieng Akumu’s journey as a regional director for Planned Parenthood Global (PP Global) reflects her lifelong passion for justice and women’s rights.

From her early years in Mombasa County, where she dreamt of becoming a lawyer, to her current role in empowering women’s sexual and reproductive health, Achieng has been relentless in advocating for a fair and just society.

With over three decades of experience as a legislative attorney and international development practitioner, Achieng’s commitment to women’s health and rights remains unwavering.

For Achieng, women’s sexual and reproductive health is not just a women’s issue; it is a concern for society as a whole.

Believing that women’s well-being is crucial for a stable community and society, she emphasizes the importance of informed choices in matters of sex and reproductive health.

Achieng is determined to address the lack of information affecting women’s decisions by advocating for comprehensive education, especially in marginalized areas and conflict zones.

Achieng’s dedication extends to empowering women with disabilities to live full and healthy lives.

She believes in building partnerships that equip these women with knowledge to make informed choices about their reproductive health.

By investing in information dissemination, Achieng aims to promote inclusivity and ensure that every woman can access quality healthcare and pursue her livelihood without limitations.

Achieng’s career path was shaped by her father’s involvement in politics and her early interest in the apartheid edition in South Africa.

Witnessing the injustices of the apartheid system as a child sparked her desire to be a judge and contribute to positive change.

Achieng’s decision to pursue a law career in the United States was driven by her passion for international law and her dream of working at The Hague.

Although she started her career working on African issues in the US Congress, she later focused on health rights among women and children.

Throughout her career, Achieng has worked in various regions, including Liberia, Ghana, Kosovo, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Her work in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region aligns with her mission to achieve economic development, peace, security, poverty alleviation, and regional integration.

Achieng draws inspiration from those who hold the future in their dreams, recognizing the potential of Kenya’s youth to shape a better society.