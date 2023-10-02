Department of Homeland Security Urge U.S Residents to get new Vaccines against Covid-19

KDRTV News Minneapolis- The U.S. government through the Department of Homeland Security is urging all U.S. residents to get vaccinated against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Government has warned that another spike in hospitalizations and thousands of new infections is riskier to the general public.

Covid-vaccine manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna have developed an “Updated” vaccine that can fight the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the Omicron Variant BA.4 and BA.5.

In April 2023, the Federal Drug Administration Agency no longer authorized the use of original vaccines but the updated vaccines are allowed for use or vaccination for all age groups.

CDC Experts say that getting the COVID-19 vaccine after you recover from COVID-19 provides added protection against COVID-19.

Vaccines authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) currently include:

COVID-19 Treatments and Medications

COVID-19 medications are now available through your doctor, local pharmacies, and health clinics.

Medications to treat COVID-19 must be prescribed by a healthcare provider and started as soon as possible after diagnosis or when symptoms first develop to be effective. Most people with COVID-19 have mild illness and can recover at home. You can treat symptoms with over-the-counter medicines, such as acetaminophen (Tylenol) or ibuprofen (Motrin, Advil), to help you feel better.

Use the tool below to find a location that is right for you.

COVID-19 Test to Treat Locator English .

Need help finding a place to get medication? Call 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 888-720-7489)

If you have specific questions regarding your personal health conditions and the vaccine, we ask that you speak with your personal healthcare provider for more guidance.

Visit CDC’s COVID-19 vaccines website to view additional resources.