Health

The Government Has Revamped and Streamlined KEMSA – DP Gachagua

By

Published

Fpe33VZXsAA99Ub 1677074845

File image of DP Rigathi Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now says the Government has revamped and streamlined operations at the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa) to make it effective in the distribution of medicine to health facilities in the country.

Speaking on Thursday during the 92nd Kenya Medical Training College held at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, the Deputy President said the Government had focused on dealing with inefficiency and poor service provision at the parastatal over the last year, adding that the efforts had been fruitful.

“We have streamlined the operations at Kemsa and as of today, medical supplies are available to the counties and no county can claim they have not received medical supplies from Kemsa,” said Gachagua.

The DP noted that the streamlining of Kemsa was among a raft of measures rolled out in the health sector in a bid to improve services as promised before taking office last year. He cited the employment of the 100, 000 community health promoters as another big achievement that would improve the sector and boost the race towards Universal Health Coverage.

“There are several gains the Government has achieved in the health sector in the last one year. The Afya Nyumbani Programme is one of them and through it 100, 000 community health promoters have been enlisted and equipped and are getting a stipend to encourage them to serve the people at level one intervention because primary healthcare is critical in our plan to achieve Universal Health Coverage,” the DP said.

Gachagua also said they were investing in further training for healthcare professionals to empower them with more skills for better service delivery.

“Through strategic investments and comprehensive training, we aim to strengthen these frontline workers, ensuring every Kenyan, regardless of location, receives the essential primary healthcare services they deserve,” he added.

Additionally, the DP said the training of medical professionals locally was highly regarded globally saying the developed countries were seeking their services.

Also Read: CS Nakhumicha Speaks After President Ruto Sacked Health PS & Entire KEMSA Board 

