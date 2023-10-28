Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital partners with OTPK to adopt gasless laparoscopy technology



Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital has officially partnered with the Operating Theatre Practitioners of Kenya (OTPK) to introduce gasless laparoscopy, which aims to revolutionize surgical procedures.

This innovative technique promises to improve patient care during surgery and marks a significant leap forward in the hospital’s commitment to advanced medical practices and improved healthcare outcomes.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed at a ceremony attended by key stakeholders including Mama Lucy Hospital Board Chairperson, Dorcas Kemunto, Hospital CEO Dr Wafula, and representatives from OTPK.

In her address, Dr Wafula expressed her excitement about the collaboration, highlighting its potential to redefine the hospital’s surgical landscape and ensure superior patient care.

She noted that the partnership between Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital and OTPK represented a significant step forward in medicine. It reflects a shared commitment to innovative techniques that prioritize patient welfare and surgical excellence.

The collaboration not only underscores the hospital’s dedication to staying at the forefront of medical advancements but also demonstrates the importance of collaboration between healthcare institutions and professional organizations in driving progress within the industry.

Gasless laparoscopy, an innovative surgical approach, eliminates the need for carbon dioxide (CO2) insufflation during laparoscopic procedures. Traditionally, CO2 creates a working space in the abdomen, allowing surgeons to visualize and perform surgery through small incisions.

However, this new technique uses advanced technology to achieve the same results without the use of gas, resulting in a number of benefits for patients and surgeons alike.

One of the main benefits of gasless laparoscopy is the reduction in post-operative complications. By eliminating carbon dioxide gas, patients are less likely to experience problems such as shoulder pain and bloating, which are common after traditional laparoscopic surgery.