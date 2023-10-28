Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Health

Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital partners with OTPK to adopt gasless laparoscopy technology

By

Published

IMG 20231028 WA0019
Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital has officially partnered with the Operating Theatre Practitioners of Kenya (OTPK) to introduce gasless laparoscopy, which aims to revolutionize surgical procedures.

This innovative technique promises to improve patient care during surgery and marks a significant leap forward in the hospital’s commitment to advanced medical practices and improved healthcare outcomes.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed at a ceremony attended by key stakeholders including Mama Lucy Hospital Board Chairperson, Dorcas Kemunto, Hospital CEO Dr Wafula, and representatives from OTPK.

In her address, Dr Wafula expressed her excitement about the collaboration, highlighting its potential to redefine the hospital’s surgical landscape and ensure superior patient care.

She noted that the partnership between Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital and OTPK represented a significant step forward in medicine. It reflects a shared commitment to innovative techniques that prioritize patient welfare and surgical excellence.

WhatsApp Image 2023 10 28 at 11.44.21

The collaboration not only underscores the hospital’s dedication to staying at the forefront of medical advancements but also demonstrates the importance of collaboration between healthcare institutions and professional organizations in driving progress within the industry.

Gasless laparoscopy, an innovative surgical approach, eliminates the need for carbon dioxide (CO2) insufflation during laparoscopic procedures. Traditionally, CO2 creates a working space in the abdomen, allowing surgeons to visualize and perform surgery through small incisions.

However, this new technique uses advanced technology to achieve the same results without the use of gas, resulting in a number of benefits for patients and surgeons alike.

One of the main benefits of gasless laparoscopy is the reduction in post-operative complications. By eliminating carbon dioxide gas, patients are less likely to experience problems such as shoulder pain and bloating, which are common after traditional laparoscopic surgery.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020