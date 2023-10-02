RESOURCES FOR HIV AND AIDS IN MINNESOTA

KDRTV News Minnesota- There are several resources that help in combating, preventing, and treatment of HIV and Aids in Minnesota below is the list of the organizations that can assist you wherever you need the help.
Apply for HIV programs and services
People with HIV can apply for assistance through Minnesota’s Ryan White Programs including Program HH. Program HH, administered by DHS, will help people access:
- Dental services
- Insurance premium assistance
- Help paying for medication and medication copays (i.e. the AIDS Drug Assistance Program or ADAP)
- Mental health services
- Medication therapy management services.
- Nutrition services.
Minnesota Ryan White Program services are available statewide to those who meet the following criteria:
- A person who has received an HIV/AIDS diagnosis.
- A resident of Minnesota.
- A household with a total income of less than 400% of the federal poverty guideline. For Program HH, income guidelines are updated annually on Feb. 1.
Additional program assessments can be made to determine eligibility for services if a person seeking services meets the above criteria and has no insurance or is underinsured. Underinsured means a person has insurance, but their insurance might not cover all HIV-related expenses.
Contact us
HIV support at DHS
Please include your full legal name and PMI if you have one on all documents mailed to DHS or have them ready when you call in.
☎ Phone: 651-431-2398
If you would like more information about Minnesota’s Ryan White Programs, including Program HH services, call 651-431-2398 or 800-657-3761 (toll-free). These phone lines are answered Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
People already enrolled in Program HH may call customer care at 651-431-2398.
TTY service: 711 or 800-627-3529
A TTY (teletypewriter) is a communication device used by people who are deaf, hard-of-hearing or have severe speech impairment.
Speech-to-speech relay: 711 or 877-627-3848
If you need translation services, please call your eligibility specialist or our customer care line and state which language you need assistance with translating. The customer care specialist will request a translation service for you. Depending on the requested language, you may need to wait on the line or a call back can be arranged.
HIV Programs
Minnesota Department of Human Services
P.O. Box 64972
St. Paul, MN 55164-0972
🖷 Fax: 651-431-7414
☎ Other HIV Services
Call the Minnesota AIDSLine at 612-373-2437
What is BIKTARVY®?
BIKTARVY is a complete, 1-pill, once-a-day prescription medicine used to treat HIV-1 in adults and children who weigh at least 55 pounds. It can either be used in people who have never taken HIV-1 medicines before, or people who are replacing their current HIV-1 medicines and whose healthcare provider determines they meet certain requirements.
BIKTARVY does not cure HIV-1 or AIDS. HIV-1 is the virus that causes AIDS.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
What is the most important information I should know about BIKTARVY®?
BIKTARVY may cause serious side effects:
- Worsening of hepatitis B (HBV) infection. Your healthcare provider will test you for HBV. If you have both HIV-1 and HBV and stop taking BIKTARVY, your HBV may suddenly get worse. Do not stop taking BIKTARVY without first talking to your healthcare provider, as they will need to monitor your health, and may give you HBV medicine.
Who should not take BIKTARVY?
Do not take BIKTARVY if you take:
- dofetilide
- rifampin
- any other medicines to treat HIV-1
What are the other possible side effects of BIKTARVY?
Serious side effects of BIKTARVY may also include:
- Changes in your immune system. Your immune system may get stronger and begin to fight infections that may have been hidden in your body. Tell your healthcare provider if you have any new symptoms after you start taking BIKTARVY.
- Kidney problems, including kidney failure. Your healthcare provider should do blood and urine tests to check your kidneys. If you develop new or worse kidney problems, they may tell you to stop taking BIKTARVY.
- Too much lactic acid in your blood (lactic acidosis), which is a serious but rare medical emergency that can lead to death. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you get these symptoms: weakness or being more tired than usual, unusual muscle pain, being short of breath or fast breathing, stomach pain with nausea and vomiting, cold or blue hands and feet, feel dizzy or lightheaded, or a fast or abnormal heartbeat.
- Severe liver problems, which in rare cases can lead to death. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you get these symptoms: skin or the white part of your eyes turns yellow, dark “tea-colored” urine, light-colored stools, loss of appetite for several days or longer, nausea, or stomach-area pain.
The most common side effects of BIKTARVY in clinical studies were diarrhea (6%), nausea (6%), and headache (5%). Tell your healthcare provider if you have any side effects that bother you or don’t go away.
What should I tell my healthcare provider before taking BIKTARVY?
- All your health problems. Be sure to tell your healthcare provider if you have or have had any kidney or liver problems, including hepatitis virus infection.
- All the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, antacids, laxatives, vitamins, and herbal supplements. BIKTARVY and other medicines may affect each other. Keep a list of all your medicines and show it to your healthcare provider and pharmacist, and ask if it is safe to take BIKTARVY with all of your other medicines.
- If you are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if BIKTARVY can harm your unborn baby. Tell your healthcare provider if you become pregnant while taking BIKTARVY.
- If you are breastfeeding (nursing) or plan to breastfeed. Do not breastfeed. HIV-1 can be passed to the baby in breast milk.
You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.
Please see Important Facts about BIKTARVY, including important warnings.