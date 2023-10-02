RESOURCES FOR HIV AND AIDS IN MINNESOTA

KDRTV News Minnesota- There are several resources that help in combating, preventing, and treatment of HIV and Aids in Minnesota below is the list of the organizations that can assist you wherever you need the help.

Here at Sub-Saharan African Youth and Family Services in Minnesota, we know that sometimes all it takes to change the world is a little support. Since our founding in 2002, we have been determined to make an impact. The core of our efforts is to bring our team’s fresh ideas and passion to the range of activities we’re involved in. Through all of our endeavors we hope to display the conviction behind our beliefs.

Apply for HIV programs and services People with HIV can apply for assistance through Minnesota’s Ryan White Programs including Program HH. Program HH, administered by DHS, will help people access: Dental services

Insurance premium assistance

Help paying for medication and medication copays (i.e. the AIDS Drug Assistance Program or ADAP)

Mental health services

Medication therapy management services.

Nutrition services. Minnesota Ryan White Program services are available statewide to those who meet the following criteria: A person who has received an HIV/AIDS diagnosis.

A resident of Minnesota.

A household with a total income of less than 400% of the federal poverty guideline. For Program HH, income guidelines are updated annually on Feb. 1. Additional program assessments can be made to determine eligibility for services if a person seeking services meets the above criteria and has no insurance or is underinsured. Underinsured means a person has insurance, but their insurance might not cover all HIV-related expenses. Contact us HIV support at DHS Please include your full legal name and PMI if you have one on all documents mailed to DHS or have them ready when you call in. ☎ Phone: 651-431-2398 If you would like more information about Minnesota’s Ryan White Programs, including Program HH services, call 651-431-2398 or 800-657-3761 (toll-free). These phone lines are answered Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. People already enrolled in Program HH may call customer care at 651-431-2398. TTY service: 711 or 800-627-3529 A TTY (teletypewriter) is a communication device used by people who are deaf, hard-of-hearing or have severe speech impairment. Speech-to-speech relay: 711 or 877-627-3848 If you need translation services, please call your eligibility specialist or our customer care line and state which language you need assistance with translating. The customer care specialist will request a translation service for you. Depending on the requested language, you may need to wait on the line or a call back can be arranged. 📧Email Email the DHS HIV team ✉Mail HIV Programs

Minnesota Department of Human Services

P.O. Box 64972

St. Paul, MN 55164-0972 🖷 Fax: 651-431-7414 ☎ Other HIV Services Call the Minnesota AIDSLine at 612-373-2437

