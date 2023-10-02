Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Health

RESOURCES FOR HIV AND AIDS IN MINNESOTA

By

Published

hivpic
hivpic

KDRTV News Minnesota- There are several resources that help in combating, preventing, and treatment of HIV and Aids in Minnesota below is the list of the organizations that can assist you wherever you need the help.

  1. SUB-SAHARAN AFRICAN YOUTH AND FAMILY SERVICES IN MINNESOTA
Who We Are
Our Roots
Here at Sub-Saharan African Youth and Family Services in Minnesota, we know that sometimes all it takes to change the world is a little support. Since our founding in 2002, we have been determined to make an impact. The core of our efforts is to bring our team’s fresh ideas and passion to the range of activities we’re involved in. Through all of our endeavors we hope to display the conviction behind our beliefs.

Apply for HIV programs and services

People with HIV can apply for assistance through Minnesota’s Ryan White Programs including Program HH. Program HH, administered by DHS, will help people access:

  • Dental services
  • Insurance premium assistance
  • Help paying for medication and medication copays (i.e. the AIDS Drug Assistance Program or ADAP)
  • Mental health services
  • Medication therapy management services.
  • Nutrition services.

Minnesota Ryan White Program services are available statewide to those who meet the following criteria:

  • A person who has received an HIV/AIDS diagnosis.
  • A resident of Minnesota.
  • A household with a total income of less than 400% of the federal poverty guideline. For Program HH, income guidelines are updated annually on Feb. 1.

Additional program assessments can be made to determine eligibility for services if a person seeking services meets the above criteria and has no insurance or is underinsured. Underinsured means a person has insurance, but their insurance might not cover all HIV-related expenses.

Contact us

HIV support at DHS

Please include your full legal name and PMI if you have one on all documents mailed to DHS or have them ready when you call in.

☎ Phone: 651-431-2398

If you would like more information about Minnesota’s Ryan White Programs, including Program HH services, call 651-431-2398 or 800-657-3761 (toll-free). These phone lines are answered Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

People already enrolled in Program HH may call customer care at 651-431-2398.

TTY, or teletypewriter, icon TTY service: 711 or 800-627-3529

A TTY (teletypewriter) is a communication device used by people who are deaf, hard-of-hearing or have severe speech impairment.

Minnesota relay service icon Speech-to-speech relay: 711 or 877-627-3848

If you need translation services, please call your eligibility specialist or our customer care line and state which language you need assistance with translating. The customer care specialist will request a translation service for you. Depending on the requested language, you may need to wait on the line or a call back can be arranged.

📧Email

Email the DHS HIV team

✉Mail

HIV Programs
Minnesota Department of Human Services
P.O. Box 64972
St. Paul, MN 55164-0972

🖷 Fax: 651-431-7414

☎ Other HIV Services

Call the Minnesota AIDSLine at 612-373-2437

Real Stories

Nikki, Zach, D’Eva, Elias, Phil, and Theron smiling.

Real Stories. Real Voices.

Meet a few of the extraordinary people who take BIKTARVY. Hear their voices. Watch their stories. And see how they go beyond their HIV diagnosis.

People featured are compensated by Gilead.

D’Eva holding flowers.

D’EVA

Finding community, love, and purpose, D’Eva is taking her power back.

Meet D’Eva

Elias hiking outside.

ELIAS

Living in San Francisco has always been a dream for Elias.

Meet Elias

Nikki singing.

NIKKI

Nikki found her voice and now helps others do the same.

Meet Nikki

Theron holding 2 dogs.

THERON

Home is where the heart is for Theron and his husband, David.

Meet Theron

Zach is outside on a lake.

ZACH

An avid outdoorsman, every day is an adventure for Zach.

Meet Zach

Phil holding an umbrella outside and smiling.

PHIL

Volunteering put Phil on a path to higher education and helping others.

Meet Phil

Dimitri talking friend.

REAL CONVERSATIONS

Hear open and honest conversations from real people sharing their experiences and thoughts about living with HIV.

Hugo smiling at the dining table.

HUGO

A lifelong student, Hugo is a man of faith and science.

Meet Hugo

Dimitri leaning on partner and looking at the view.

DIMITRI

New York tries to keep up with Dimitri as he helps others.

Meet Dimitri

Chad holding onto a bar and standing.

CHAD

Chad followed his dreams from rural Kentucky to New York.

Meet Chad

You may also be interested in:

How BIKTARVY Works

Help Paying for BIKTARVY

Real Conversations

What is BIKTARVY®?

BIKTARVY is a complete, 1-pill, once-a-day prescription medicine used to treat HIV-1 in adults and children who weigh at least 55 pounds. It can either be used in people who have never taken HIV-1 medicines before, or people who are replacing their current HIV-1 medicines and whose healthcare provider determines they meet certain requirements.

BIKTARVY does not cure HIV-1 or AIDS. HIV-1 is the virus that causes AIDS.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

What is the most important information I should know about BIKTARVY®?

BIKTARVY may cause serious side effects:

  • Worsening of hepatitis B (HBV) infection. Your healthcare provider will test you for HBV. If you have both HIV-1 and HBV and stop taking BIKTARVY, your HBV may suddenly get worse. Do not stop taking BIKTARVY without first talking to your healthcare provider, as they will need to monitor your health, and may give you HBV medicine.

Who should not take BIKTARVY?

Do not take BIKTARVY if you take:

  • dofetilide
  • rifampin
  • any other medicines to treat HIV-1

What are the other possible side effects of BIKTARVY?

Serious side effects of BIKTARVY may also include:

  • Changes in your immune system. Your immune system may get stronger and begin to fight infections that may have been hidden in your body. Tell your healthcare provider if you have any new symptoms after you start taking BIKTARVY.
  • Kidney problems, including kidney failure. Your healthcare provider should do blood and urine tests to check your kidneys. If you develop new or worse kidney problems, they may tell you to stop taking BIKTARVY.
  • Too much lactic acid in your blood (lactic acidosis), which is a serious but rare medical emergency that can lead to death. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you get these symptoms: weakness or being more tired than usual, unusual muscle pain, being short of breath or fast breathing, stomach pain with nausea and vomiting, cold or blue hands and feet, feel dizzy or lightheaded, or a fast or abnormal heartbeat.
  • Severe liver problems, which in rare cases can lead to death. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you get these symptoms: skin or the white part of your eyes turns yellow, dark “tea-colored” urine, light-colored stools, loss of appetite for several days or longer, nausea, or stomach-area pain.

The most common side effects of BIKTARVY in clinical studies were diarrhea (6%), nausea (6%), and headache (5%). Tell your healthcare provider if you have any side effects that bother you or don’t go away.

What should I tell my healthcare provider before taking BIKTARVY?

  • All your health problems. Be sure to tell your healthcare provider if you have or have had any kidney or liver problems, including hepatitis virus infection.
  • All the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, antacids, laxatives, vitamins, and herbal supplements. BIKTARVY and other medicines may affect each other. Keep a list of all your medicines and show it to your healthcare provider and pharmacist, and ask if it is safe to take BIKTARVY with all of your other medicines.
  • If you are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if BIKTARVY can harm your unborn baby. Tell your healthcare provider if you become pregnant while taking BIKTARVY.
  • If you are breastfeeding (nursing) or plan to breastfeed. Do not breastfeed. HIV-1 can be passed to the baby in breast milk.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Please see Important Facts about BIKTARVY, including important warnings.

https://www.biktarvy.com/real-stories?gclid=Cj0KCQjw1OmoBhDXARIsAAAYGSHIUyUqWLmFuz01i5fY05TCKDmTxgSCs-9FH50PmBO1eV710gbTyVgaAhwSEALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020