Tackling HIV Stigma in the African Immigrant community in the U.S

KDRTV New Minneapolis -HIV and AIDS stigma is the major impediment in the prevention and eradicating HIV and Aids among the immigrant community in the U.S.

In a recent meeting organized Sub–Saharan African Youth and Family Services in Minnesota to celebrate the African World AIDS day, and attended by various Immigrant community leaders, stakeholders, medical experts and person living with HIV, the forum was told that without tackling stigma associated with HIV the war on prevention and treatment is still far from over.

The Sub–Saharan African Youth and Family Services in Minnesota team expounded more on the viability and sustainable approach on preventing the spread of HIV and AIDS based on the data they’ve collected over the years and concluded that the immigrant community should accept the reality on the ground and devise ways to tackle the stigma to people living with the disease and without it HIV and AIDS will continue spreading in the community as they watch.

A medical expert who works with Fairview Hospital reiterated the need to sensitize the immigrant community to embrace persons living with HIV and AIDS, give them the opportunity to mingle and share their experience which is very key to prevent the spread and also encourage people infected to come forward and help in combating the dreaded disease.

The forum was elated when a person living with HIV and AIDS took the attendees through his experience both in Africa and the U.S and advised that the HIV is not a death sentence and he’s a living testament to show that if well managed one can live with it just like any other ailments like Blood Pressure or Hypertension and Diabetes.

He shocked the forum when he said that he’s been living positive with HIV and AIDS for over 30 years, very energetic and able to work and support his family. He went further to encourage the community to treat positively people living with HIV and AIDS who come forward to declare their status.

Mr. Fikru Eticha who is one the Directors at the Sub–Saharan African Youth and Family Services, encouraged the attendees to device for new ways to help curb the spread the disease and the best method known way is by abstinence, use of condoms, being faithful to one partner and by the use of PrEP for any active sexual partners as elaborated by the Minnesota Department of Health.