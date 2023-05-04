A man sold his 3 acres of land to a lawyer who then conned him, reveals how he used spells from Dr Mugwenu to get the money back

It is said that it is a taboo to sell ancestral land. Justus Shikuku not his real name aged 30 from Matayos did not decide to sell the land he had inherited from his parents just for prestige. He sold it because he wanted to relocate to another country due to a job he was called to do. They found someone that was ready and willing to buy. After negotiating with the man who was a lawyer they came to the conclusion of him paying a deposit of Ksh. 850K and signed an agreement to finish the remaining amount in the month that followed.

Thereafter Justus flew to where he was to relocate to, together with his family knowing that the lawyer will pay the remaining amount of money. He was wrong, that was the beginning of his problems, anytime he called the lawyer he did not receive his calls nor did he answer his text messages.

Justus decided to fly back to Kenya to see what might have gone wrong. He found the lawyer had already planted trees in the shamba that he had sold to him, the same shamba for which he had failed to finish paying the remaining amount. After he confronted the lawyer, he promised him again that he’ll send him the remaining money. Later that week, Justus being a gentleman understood him and flew back. Days passed and also months passed Justus decided to come back to the country and reported the matter to court the, judge upon hearing the case saw that he deserved to be paid but the man being a lawyer managed to bribe that judge and he lost the case. Justus got very upset but he could not appeal the case because he knew the same could happen again.

He went back to the country he had relocated to and shared his agony with his friends. One of them later gave him contact of a traditional herbalist who he called and booked an appointment with him. The doctor used powerful magic spells that caused the lawyer to have a runny stomach. The lawyer used to have diarrhea every minute until his health condition became worse.

It reached a point where he could have diarrhea on his trouser giving those who were cleaning him a very hard time, suddenly he remembered there was someone he had wronged and that was Justus. The lawyer just knew it was who was behind all the suffering he was going through. He called him and pleaded for mercy, promising to pay the amount of money he was to pay a fine of Ksh 25k so as to be free from that pain Justus agreed and called Dr. Mugwenu to lift the spells and became well.

Disclaimer: This is an Advert KDRTV News has no liability for the claims made by Mugwenu Doctors