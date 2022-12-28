A Tour Inside Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi’s Exquisite Home in Nairobi (Photos)

Politicians are arguably one of the richest people in Kenya and are considered among the wealthiest people.

In this article KDRTV looks at Dagoretti North Member of Parliament Beatrice Elachis magnificent mansion in Nairobi.

The former Nairobi County Assembly Speaker gave Kenyans a glimpse of her home in a recent interview with KTN’s Art Of Living.

The mansion features warm-soothing tones in the living room. It boasts a wooden ceiling, floor, stairway, door, and balcony. The living room also has wonderful couches which the lawmaker says she has had for eight years.

The entryway to her living area has a pitch-transparent roof which allows rays of sunlight to illuminate that part of the house. The arc wall leading to the subterranean living room displays classic art works. One of the items is from Langata Women’s Prison and the other she says was handed to her by First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto.

Elachi’s dining area has Mahogany carved dining chairs and a table which match wonderfully with the pastel hue walls and the rustic light fixtures.

She also has a second living room in her house that is of world-class quality. It features a plush beige sofa set and a floral brown Persian carpet. In addition, it includes a large music system, which she uses to unwind after a long day by dancing with her girls.

Elachi house offers an incredible outside area with breathtaking views and gorgeous blue and white furniture.

Her screening area is furnished with sofas in earth tones, a massive screen, and Maasai throw blankets.

The MPs expansive master bedroom has a walk-in closet, a treadmill, and an exquisite handcrafted mahogany bed.

