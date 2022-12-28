Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life & Style

A Tour Inside Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi’s Exquisite Home in Nairobi (Photos)

By

Published

unnamed 87

Politicians are arguably one of the richest people in Kenya and are considered among the wealthiest people. 

In this article KDRTV looks at Dagoretti North Member of Parliament Beatrice Elachis magnificent mansion in Nairobi. 

images 71

The former Nairobi County Assembly Speaker gave Kenyans a glimpse of her home in a recent interview with KTN’s Art Of Living.

The mansion features warm-soothing tones in the living room. It boasts a wooden ceiling, floor, stairway, door, and balcony. The living room also has wonderful couches which the lawmaker says she has had for eight years.

The entryway to her living area has a pitch-transparent roof which allows rays of sunlight to illuminate that part of the house. The arc wall leading to the subterranean living room displays classic art works. One of the items is from Langata Women’s Prison and the other she says was handed to her by First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto.

images 72

Elachi’s dining area has Mahogany carved dining chairs and a table which match wonderfully with the pastel hue walls and the rustic light fixtures.

She also has a second living room in her house that is of world-class quality. It features a plush beige sofa set and a floral brown Persian carpet. In addition, it includes a large music system, which she uses to unwind after a long day by dancing with her girls.

Elachi house offers an incredible outside area with breathtaking views and gorgeous blue and white furniture. 

Her screening area is furnished with sofas in earth tones, a massive screen, and Maasai throw blankets.

lD4tJD4y21zg0xk7e3UlDFXb3Qo14yFuEKV7gJcH

The MPs expansive master bedroom has a walk-in closet, a treadmill, and an exquisite handcrafted mahogany bed.

Also Read: A Look inside Ababu Namwamba’s Exquisite Karen Mansion worth Ksh 250 Million [PHOTOS]

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019