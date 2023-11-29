Being the Only Person Suffering in The Family

Why am I the only person suffering in my family?

Do you ever feel like you are the only person suffering in your family? Do you sometimes sit and wonder why everyone else seems to have it easy while you struggle with your emotions, finances, your relationships, or your health?

You are not alone if you answered yes to these questions. Many people are experiencing this feeling of isolation and despair.

Although cases where other family members share in the suffering of one of them, as supported in this 2021 study, the majority of cases are those where the victim is alienated and is left to live in squalor like an orphan.

In this article, we will explore what causes someone to feel like they are the only person suffering in the family, how common this feeling is, and what are the consequences of it.

We will also share some tips on how to cope with this feeling and find support and compassion from others. By the end of this article, you will have a better understanding of your situation and some strategies to improve your well-being.

Why Do I Feel Like I Am the Only Person Suffering in the Family?

There are several reasons why a person will feel like they are the only ones suffering in the family.

Some could be genuine reasons, while others could be made-up excuses some people use to explain why they dont work hard in life.

• You have different expectations or standards than your family members : This happens when you feel like you are working harder, sacrificing more, or doing more than others and that they do not appreciate your efforts. You may also feel like they are not doing enough to help you or support you. For example, in a family setup, a person may feel they are the only ones supporting their ageing parents and start blaming siblings for doing little.

• You have different values or beliefs than your family members: You may feel like you are the only one who cares about certain issues, such as social justice, environmentalism, or spirituality. You may also feel like you are the only one who follows certain principles, such as honesty, integrity, or loyalty. You may feel like your family members do not respect or understand your views or choices.

• You have different personality: You may feel like you are the only one who is sensitive, emotional, or introverted, while your family members are more rational, calm, or extroverted. As a result, you will start feeling like your family members do not appreciate or accept your uniqueness.

• You have different experiences or challenges: You may feel like you are the only one who is going through a difficult time, such as a health problem, a financial crisis, a relationship breakup, or a career change. You may also feel like you are the only one who has faced a trauma, such as abuse, violence, or loss. You may feel like your family members do not empathise or relate to your pain or struggle.

What are the causes of suffering in a family?

Some people believe that suffering is a stimulus for growth; however, some levels of suffering can retard growth.

Here are some causes of suffering in a family:

• Emotional distress : This is a state of mental or emotional pain that can affect one or more members of a family. It can be caused by various factors like discrimination, loneliness, debt, or unhealthful lifestyles, according to Medical News Today . Emotional distress can also affect the family dynamics, such as communication, trust, intimacy, or conflict resolution.

• Personal sins : These are actions or attitudes that go against the moral or ethical standards of one’s faith, conscience, or values. They can include things like murders, bribery, insensitivity, violence or even theft. This is what many people term as karma and requires some form of deliverance and repentance to be redeemed. According to Crosswalks , such sins can also affect relationships, such as trust, respect, forgiveness, or loyalty.

• Existential crisis : This is a state of questioning or doubting one’s purpose, meaning, or value in life. It can be as a result of ageing, death, loss, trauma, or uncertainty, according to Psychology Today . This crisis can also affect the family’s sense of identity, belonging, or direction.

Suffering is a complex and multifaceted phenomenon that can have various origins and consequences.

However, the good news is that suffering is not inevitable or permanent. It is a path humans have to walk. What makes the difference is how we navigate the suffering.

There are several ways to cope with and overcome suffering, such as seeking professional help, getting support from peers and exploring one’s spirituality.

Suffering, as earlier mentioned, can also be a catalyst for growth, learning, or transformation if one is willing to face it with courage, honesty, and openness.

How Can I Cope with This Feeling?

Feeling like you are the only person suffering in the family can be very hard and lonely. It brings feelings of guilt, shame, or anger in self, family or even your creator.

They are all valid emotions, but they can affect your well-being Here are some ways to cope with this feeling:

• Practice acceptance : This does not mean that you approve of it or that you don’t want it to change. It means that you stop denying what is happening, according to Psychcentral . If your woes stem from financial difficulties, accept that you can’t match some expectations and work towards fixing things like debt and increasing your income streams. Acceptance helps you reduce emotional distress and focus on what you can control.

• Be present and direct : When you communicate with your family, try to avoid getting into a fight response, which can make you defensive. Do all you can to stay calm and focused on the present moment. Use “I” statements to express your feelings without blaming or criticising . For example, you can express yourself this way: “I feel hurt and ignored when you don’t ask me how I’m doing. I need your support and attention. Can we talk more often and share our feelings?”

• Find support from others : You don’t have to cope with this feeling alone. You can find support from people who understand and care about you, such as friends, relatives, mentors, counselors, or support groups. Join online or physical communities or forums where you can share your experiences and learn from others going through similar problems. Talking, with a person who can listen and validate your feelings, helps you feel less alone and hopeful.

• S elf-compassion : Self-compassion means being kind and understanding toward yourself, especially when you are suffering or struggling, as recommended by the American Psychological Association . It also involves recognising that you are not perfect and that you are not alone in your pain.

How do I approach my family about my struggles without feeling judged?

Be clear and specific about what you want to share and why. You can say something like: “I have been down for the last few months, and it is hard for me to cope with this depression. I need your help and understanding, not your criticism or advice.”

Share information and examples that show your struggles. You may want to provide some facts or statistics about your condition.

Ask questions inviting your family to listen and empathise. Avoid questions that are accusatory, defensive, or rhetorical, like: “Why don’t you people care about me?”, they might just make things worse and draw people away from the main agenda. Go for open-ended and respectful queries like: “How do you feel about what I just told you?” or “From this discussion, What do you think I need from you right now?”

Listen, and respond with follow-up questions. Acknowledge and validate your family’s feelings and thoughts, even if they conflict with yours. Avoid interrupting, arguing, or dismissing responses, even if they are negative or unhelpful. Listen attentively, reflect what you heard, and ask follow-up questions that clarify, explore, or challenge your family’s responses.

A good example is that you could say something like: Can you please tell me more about why you think I should see a therapist or a helper?” or “I understand that you are angry and frustrated with me and that you think I am being selfish and lazy. I know it is hard for you people to see me like this. Can you explain to me how my condition affects you and what you expect from me?”

Be sure to consult professional spell casters like MugwenuDoctors whenever you want to invoke spells or charms. Do not shy away from seeking help whenever you feel down and alienated, contact relatives, religious leaders and or even professional counsellors.

Conclusion

Feeling like you are the only person suffering in your family can be a very isolating and painful experience. However, it is important to remember that you are not alone. Many people experience this feeling, and there are ways to cope and find support.

By practising acceptance, self-compassion, and open communication, you can begin to heal and rebuild. Above all, remember to take care of your health and finance and guard the jealously

Struggling to cope with this feeling on your own? Please reach out to a therapist, counselor, or support group.. There is help available, and you don’t have to go through this alone.

