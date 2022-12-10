Connect with us

Life & Style

Five Most Affordable 7 Seater Cars To Buy in Kenya

Cheapest cars in Kenya

7-seater cars are preferred by those looking for a large family vehicle or to transport large amounts of luggage comfortably. The versatility provided by the third row of the vehicles has made them especially popular with growing families who need to travel together.

Below are some of the best 7 seater vehicles in the market. 

Mazda Premacy

The Mazda Premacy was introduced in 1999 and has steadily improved in terms of design and performance.

The new generation includes an SKYACTIV- G 2. 0L engine and a 6-speed automatic transmission with SKYACTIV- DRIVE. This is also one of the few 7-seater vehicles that recline, slide, and fold flat in the middle row seats.

Subaru Exiga

Subaru is well-known for many things, but not for vehicles with seven seats. When the Subaru Exiga first appeared on the market in 2008, it was both shocking and refreshing. 

Exiga is a combination of the terms “exciting” and “active,” which are used to identify the vehicle. The Exiga had a lot to live up to, despite still having the practicality and durability of a 7-seater vehicle. The Subaru Exiga has a large panoramic glass roof and theater-style seating, with rear passengers sitting slightly higher than those in front.

Honda Freed

The Honda Freed rides on a platform similar to the Honda Fit. It went into production in 2008 and is currently in its second generation. Aside from minor facelifts and upgrades, the Freed has remained largely unchanged over the years. 

Honda Stream

Honda has worked hard over the years to make the car as efficient as possible for family use without sacrificing efficiency.  It’s a good choice for people with large families or transportation companies looking for a cheap seven-seater wagon. The sleek and sporty design is its main selling point.

Toyota Wish

Toyota Wish went into production in 2003. It is a 7-seater vehicle that can be equipped with either a 1. 8 L or 2. 0 L petrol engine It is also available in 2WD and 4WD.  It had a wider front grille and LED insets in the headlights, giving it a sporty appearance.

Also Read: Inside President William Ruto’s Multi-million Car Collection [PHOTOS]

