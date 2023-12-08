Gachagua’s Wife fulfills promise to families in Mombasa

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi on Friday fulfilled a promise she made to families living in the drug dens of Mombasa County.

The spouse of the Deputy President, under her office (OSDP), took 60 men from the drug dens for rehabilitation at three rehabilitation and recovery centers in Kwale County.

The men willing to undergo rehabilitation are addicted to alcohol, cocaine, heroin, nicotine, miraa and a cocktail of these and other drugs.

They willingly bid farewell to their families, and Pastor Dorcas, on the second day, visited them at the rehabilitation centers that would house them for the next three months.

She distributed personal effects to the men, that included toothpaste, soap, shoes, slippers, wash basin, and towel among others, and encouraged them to remain resilient throughout the phases of rehabilitation.

“The life of one child is very important. When I went to the drug dens, they told me many had visited them and promised to help them. They could not even believe me when I said I would bring them food.

“But that same day, I brought the food, and served them myself. And I went to the dens a second time, and brought them to a medical camp for screening. And during this third visit, those who went through checkup, have now been admitted to the rehab center,” said Pastor Dorcas.

She, however, called on more partners from the public and private sector to cater for the high number of those desirous of rehabilitation. “We screened 348 who needed rehabilitation, and we have just taken a fraction this time round,” said Pastor Dorcas.

Having observed how withdrawal takes a toll on those in addictions, Pastor Dorcas encouraged the men to focus on their goal of leading a drug free life.

She urged all religions to come together, and in their own unique ways, in the churches, mosques and temples fight the dependency on drugs among the youth, especially boys and men who comprise the highest population of those in addictions.

Also Read: I Will Not Be Cowed To Change My Stand My Stand On LGBTQ- Pastor Dorcas Rigathi