Hata mheshimiwa mnamnyoa peupe!!See how a popular Nairobi politician was coned ksh 150, 000, but the fraudster was not lucky as this happened after

After Safaricom cancelled reversal option, a lot of people have found themselves in limbo. Many people have been conned their hard earned cash but smart people have found a way of solving such a case. A popular Nairobi MP shared a series of events on how he got conned ksh 150k, money he intended to send his business handy man.

“Nlikosea number moja peke yake ikaenda kwa jama mwingine ambaye alikataa kabisa kunirudishia ata baada ya kumwambia mm ni MP,” he said.

After sending the money, he never bothered rechecking who the receiver of the cash was. He then rushed to attend the parliament afternoon session. When the Mpesa message popped, that was when he realized he had indeed sent the cash to a wrong number.

“Some people may think that this was just but a small change by an MP but I felt like screaming. I walked out of the parliament session to try and follow back my cash but is was unsuccessful at the moment,” he said.

Moments after sharing the incidence on social media, one of the people who commented on his story asked him to seek help from Dr Mugwenu as he would have his cash within minutes.

“Mhesh kulisha huyo jama nyasi…number ya Dr Mugwenu ni +254740637248. Without hesitation he called Dr Mugwenu who offered him spells through long distance healing. He got his money back after the man who refused to send back the money submitted himself to the police.

” At least nmejua what common mwananchi goes through. Ata kama ni 500 pesa ya mtu ni ya mtu hapana katalia heri uombe kama hauna,” he said.

MUGWENU DOCTORS EXERCISE DOCTOR-PATIENT CONFIDENTIALITY; NEITHER PATIENT’S FILE RECORDS, IDENTITY NOR SECRETS IS SHARED TO A THIRD PARTY OR MADE PUBLIC UNLESS OTHERWISE PATIENT’S/ON THEIR OWN VOLITION WISHES TO GIVE A TESTIMONY. MUGWENU DOCTORS OFFICES ARE LOCATED IN MAJENGO TOWN VIHIGA COUNTY WESTERN KENYA.

He heals pressure, diabetes ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things. The doctor also solves life challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck, which is winning lottery games and court cases, promotion at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.

For consultations call: +254740637248 Email: mugwenudoctors@gmail.com

Disclaimer: This is an Advert KDRTV News has no liability for the claims made by Mugwenu Doctors