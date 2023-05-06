“I was duped by pastor Mackenzie as I sold my land for sh 8 million and gave him all the money” A woman claims

After being saved from certain death, a mother and her son were reunited in the morgue of the Malindi sub-county hospital. Catherine, not her real name, a dedicated follower of Pastor MacKenzie’s cult, was rescued after spending more than three years in the Shakahola region. It is reported that Catherine was tricked by her pastor into selling her property and giving him all the proceeds. Before she left for Shakahola Forest, she reportedly sold her home as well.

Her son was also a member of the cult, and he was rescued along with other malnourished members by investigators who had been digging up bodies. Catherine had evaded capture up until she was found recently. Dorcas, not her real name, Catherine’s sister, said that she sold their family’s Mombasa home and headed into the forest to join a cult. Catherine felt confident that this was the finest choice she could make for herself and would not be dissuaded. They were compelled to give their consent for her to go with her children after she warned them to keep out of her spiritual life.

Three years ago, she sold her cabin in the woods and has been living off the money she made since then. Her loved ones were living in constant fear for her safety after hearing about the discovery of human remains in the woods. They were relieved to learn that she had survived the ordeal uninjured. Their immediate priority is finding her second child, who they believe is still alive in the woods. Follow Mugwenu news for more breaking and trending news.

