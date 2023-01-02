Inside Cleophas Malala’s New Multi-million Mansion in Kakamega (Photos)

Former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala on Sunday January 1 unveiled his state of the art new home in Makunga Kakamega.

Malala took to vis Facebook Page to thank God for the completion of the house which was handed over to him.

“Gratitude to almighty God, for the gift of a house, the ACK Reverend Bishop Charles Kaskan of Maseno North Diocese, my family and friends for the handing over ceremony of my rural abode in Makunga,” he said.

He also revealed that the palatial home was designed and constructed by an upcoming company.

“The affordable housing agenda in the Kenya Kwanza Administration sits well for upcoming companies to deliver not just houses to Kenyans but jobs too,” he said.

The mansion is a two storey building that sits on a sizable piece of land and is surrounded by a well manicured lawn.

The white mansion’s grand entryway features a set of stairs that descend to the foyer, a design element popular among the wealthy.

The lavishness of the home’s interior was a reflection of the homeowner’s status as a former public official.

There is a large open space inside with a number of different seating spaces. A pyramid-inspired chandelier hangs from the slab over the main seating area.

The politician adorned the living room with gypsum finishing and ambient lighting. There is a set of stairs off to the side of the lounge that take you up to a private balcony.

Malala who was a public servant for 10 years lost his Kakamega Gubernatorial bid in the August elections to Ferdinand Barasa.

The young politician joined politics in 2013 after he vied for the Kakamega Member of Assembly seat. In 2017 he successfully ran for the Kakamega Senate seat under the ANC party.

Also Read: A Look inside Ababu Namwamba’s Exquisite Karen Mansion worth Ksh 250 Million [PHOTOS]