Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life & Style

Inside Cleophas Malala’s New Multi-million Mansion in Kakamega (Photos)

By

Published

FB IMG 1672640659894

Former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala on Sunday January 1 unveiled his state of the art new home in Makunga Kakamega. 

Malala took to vis Facebook Page to thank God for the completion of the house which was handed over to him.

“Gratitude to almighty God, for the gift of a house, the ACK Reverend Bishop Charles Kaskan of Maseno North Diocese, my family and friends for the handing over ceremony of my rural abode in Makunga,” he said.

He also revealed that the palatial home was designed and constructed by an upcoming company.

“The affordable housing agenda in the Kenya Kwanza Administration sits well for upcoming companies to deliver not just houses to Kenyans but jobs too,” he said.

The mansion is a two storey building that sits on a sizable piece of land and is surrounded by a well manicured lawn. 

FB IMG 1672640613587

The white mansion’s grand entryway features a set of stairs that descend to the foyer, a design element popular among the wealthy.

The lavishness of the home’s interior was a reflection of the homeowner’s status as a former public official.

There is a large open space inside with a number of different seating spaces. A pyramid-inspired chandelier hangs from the slab over the main seating area.

FB IMG 1672640617990

The politician adorned the living room with gypsum finishing and ambient lighting. There is a set of stairs off to the side of the lounge that take you up to a private balcony.

Malala who was a public servant for 10 years lost his Kakamega Gubernatorial bid in the August elections to Ferdinand Barasa. 

FB IMG 1672640623908

The young politician joined politics in 2013 after he vied for the Kakamega Member of Assembly seat. In 2017 he successfully ran for the Kakamega Senate seat under the ANC party. 

Also Read: A Look inside Ababu Namwamba’s Exquisite Karen Mansion worth Ksh 250 Million [PHOTOS]

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019