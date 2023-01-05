Connect with us

Inside Fairmont Mt Kenya Safari Club Where President William Ruto is Holding a Cabinet Retreat 

By

Published

Ruto cabinet 1

Ruto cabinet

President William Ruto’s Cabinet is set to hold a five day retreat at Fairmont Mt Kenya Safari Club in Nanyuki. 

The retreat will focus on reviewing the steps Kenya Kwanza administration has made since coming to office and outline the priority agenda as the new year begins.

According to State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed the retreat will begin on Thursday 5th January and end on 8th January. 

“President William Ruto to host a retreat featuring senior ranks of the Executive including Cabinet, Presidential Advisors and Principal Secretaries. The retreat between 5th-8th January will crystallize the implementation programme of the Administration’s Plan for the Year 2023.” Hussein said in a statement. 

The Nanyuki Fairmont Safari Club where the retreat is taking place was recently opened after a two year closure that was brought about by the Covid 19 pandemic. 

Fairmont Mt Kenya 110 1060x706 1

Fairmont Mt Kenya. Image Courtesy Lifestyle.

The prestigious club which boasts over 60 years of heritage sits on a 100 acre parcel of land and houses 110 luxurious hotel rooms and villas. 

The Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club combines adventure, homegrown hospitality, and luxury to create an effortlessly beautiful getaway for those looking for a quiet retreat away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. 

Fairmont Mt Kenya 109 1060x706 1

Fairmont Mt Kenya Safari Club. Image Courtesy Lifestyle.

Activities in the Safari Club include horseback riding, fishing, golf, animal orphanage tours, tennis, and so much more.

The club has retained a premium country club ambience to complement its colonial architecture design since its inception in 1959.

The small cottages, including William Holden’s original residence, are ideal for unplugging. The entire cottage is warm and inviting, with thick rugs to bury your toes into. As the temperature drops at night, the Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club service lights your cabin’s fireplace and places hot water bottles in your bed to keep you nice and toasty.

Fairmont Mt Kenya 321 1060x706 1

Fairmont Mt Kenya Image Courtesy Lifestyle.

The cottages offer complete solitude as well as breathtaking views of the forest and a neighboring pond.

Fairmont Mt Kenya Drone 11 1060x706 1

Fairmont Mt Kenya Safari Club. Image Courtesy Lifestyle.

Also Read: Inside Cleophas Malala’s New Multi-million Mansion in Kakamega (Photos)

