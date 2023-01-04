Inside Former South Mugirango MP Omingo Magara’s Exquisite Home in Ongata Rongai 

Omingo Magara is one of the prominent politicians from the Kisii region. The veteran politician vied for the Kisii Senatorial seat under the Jubilee party but lost to ODM’s Richard Onyoka.

In this article KDRTV looks at Magara’s home in Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County.

The politician has built his home in a one acre piece of land which he has utilized well and maximized the opportunity to do dairy farming.

Inside the compound, the lawns have been well manicured with palm trees giving the residence a good serenity.

Magara has built a two storey mansion which stands majestic in the beautiful natural surroundings that are tranquil.

The mansion’s living room boasts a white-painted walls, sheer white curtains, and a porcelain floor which is cozy and practical. The living room also has huge windows, white walls, a gypsum ceiling and a fireplace.

The porcelain tiles add a classic touch as well as a clean and relaxed atmosphere. The dining table and chairs are charmingly crafted.

Inside the kitchen the politician has used terrazzo on the walls and gray kitchen cabinets giving it a stunning look.

Behind the house the former MP has built an impressive cattle shed and a modern dairy unit.

He began the shed with three calves but grew the number to 70 cows comprising high and low yielders, in-calf heifers, and unweaned heifers in different sections of the dairy unit.

The veteran MP was a carpenter before joining politics. Magara had a workshop where he used to make furniture and sell to Hutchings Biemer Ltd. for about Sh125,000.

Before buying land and building his Rongai home, the Kisii MP used to live in a one-bedroom house in Kawangware with his late older brother Hon. Enoch Magara.

