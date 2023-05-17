Kakamega: Drama as a husband and wife bash each other at a witchdoctor’s homestead for rituals to end each other’s lives due to marriage wrangles

Drama erupted in Mumias East after a 50-year-old man named Stanley and his wife Hellen clashed at a popular witchdoctor’s house. Witnesses who came to experience the free drama series said the man Mr. Stanley was not aware his wife was already at the homestead of the witchdoctor. Soon as he saw his wife, they started fighting and calling each other insulting names. People who well knew them said that the two had been living with marriage wrangles for a long time.

“Huyu bwana yangu ana mipango ya kando zaidi ya kumi. Hakuna ile siku yeye huwajibikia majukumu yangu. Kila usiku analala nje kama gari,” the woman said.

However, the witchdoctor said that casting the spells to haunt one of the partners was against his work ethics therefore he dismissed them. This meant that both Stanley and his wife would still experience infidelity issues in their marriage. Close sources to them said that two weeks later the woman got introduced to Dr Mugwenu via his friend. She toured Majengo Town, Vihiga County at Dr Mugwenu’s work place where she was offered spells to change her husband’s philanderers’ nature.

“Leo hi bwanangu ni wangu peke yake. Nashukuru Dr Mugwenu kwa kunisaidia kwa sababu wanawake wengine walikuwa wananipokonya huyu mume wangu,” she happily said.

MUGWENU DOCTORS EXERCISE DOCTOR-PATIENT CONFIDENTIALITY; NEITHER PATIENT’S FILE RECORDS, IDENTITY NOR SECRETS IS SHARED TO A THIRD PARTY OR MADE PUBLIC UNLESS OTHERWISE PATIENT’S/ON THEIR OWN VOLITION WISHES TO GIVE A TESTIMONY. MUGWENU DOCTORS OFFICES ARE LOCATED IN MAJENGO TOWN VIHIGA COUNTY WESTERN KENYA.

He heals pressure, diabetes ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things. The doctor also solves life challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck, which is winning lottery games and court cases, promotion at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.

For consultations call: +254740637248 Email: mugwenudoctors@gmail.com

Disclaimer: This is an Advert KDRTV News has no liability for the claims made by Mugwenu Doctors