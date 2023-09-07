List Of 4 Major Hotels Set To Be Opened in Nairobi

Nairobi is scheduled to welcome four major hotel brands, further strengthening the city’s status as a top destination for both business and leisure travelers. JW Marriott, Hyatt, Glee Hotel, and Mercure Brands will be featured.

JW Marriott is slated to open in Nairobi’s Global Trade Centre (GTC), which is located in Westland’s. There will be 50 serviced apartments, 315 guest rooms, and 760 square meters of conferencing space inside the hotel.

The hotel, which is making its debut in the country, is expected to solidify Nairobi’s position as a global tourism and investment destination.

JW Marriott is one of the world’s largest and most known hotel group brands, with over 100 locations in more than 35 countries.

Glee Hotel is also planning to open a location in Nairobi. The hotel will be on the Northern Bypass, just before the Kiambu Road and Northern Bypass Junction.

The hotel will have 211 rooms, a meeting area, and executive suites, among other facilities. There will also be a steakhouse, coffee lounge, jazz bar, rooftop bar, and nightclub.

The Crowne Plaza in Nairobi’s Upper Hill is now receiving renovations following a management takeover by the French multinational hospitality company.

The company will franchise the property under its global Mercure Brand as part of this transformation.

Although no precise date for the hotel’s reopening has been specified, this step is consistent with the favorable trends in the tourism industry.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, located in the United States, is also planning to enter the country by constructing a 225-room hotel on Muthithi Road in Westland’s.

The hotel, which will include 150 rooms and 75 residential units, will cater to tourists arriving at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The hotel network is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and operates in over 55 countries across six continents.

Hyatt is prepared to establish three new brands to strengthen its position: Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, and Hyatt Regency.

