Man Burns His House, Digs His Own Grave And Tries To Commit Suicide Before Being Saved-His Reason For This Was Because of His Cheating Wife

A 40-year-old man in Kisii caused a disaster after setting his house on fire and digging his grave, but when he tried to commit suicide, people were alert and saved him. Morris is said to have been into deep thoughts brought by his cheating wife. As witnesses say, they had been hearing all forms of quarrels with his wife. Morris is said to have had a fight with his wife, who had left to her parents due to cheating.

The 40-year-old told the witnesses that his wife had been cheating on him with a man he well knew. Even after trying to talk to him, she was rigid as she never changed her cheating habits after all his efforts. Morris says he had no other option left than to end his life and leave his wife with enough space to cheat as that was what she was good at.

When asked if he loved his wife, Morris did not hide his feelings for her. He said if given any chance, then he would never regret starting s life again with her. Through a good Samaritan Morris was helped reach out to Dr. Mugwenu who later offered him with assistance. He was offered marriage loyalty spells. A week later, a close source to Morris says they got back to each other, but he had a police case to answer, keeping in mind he had tried to end his life, which was a crime.

Let not a cheating partner make you do some weird things. To stop all these incidences, then seek spells from Dr. Mugwenu today to ensure your marriage is built with loyalty foundations.

MUGWENU DOCTORS EXERCISE DOCTOR-PATIENT CONFIDENTIALITY; NEITHER PATIENT’S FILE RECORDS, IDENTITY NOR SECRETS IS SHARED TO A THIRD-PARTY OR MADE PUBLIC UNLESS OTHERWISE PATIENT’S/ON THEIR VOLITION WISHES TO GIVE A TESTIMONY. MUGWENU DOCTOR’S OFFICES ARE LOCATED IN MAJENGO TOWN VIHIGA COUNTY, WESTERN KENYA.

He heals pressure, diabetes ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things. The doctor also solves life challenges such as love issues, family concerns, hardships in business, increases your luck, which is winning lottery games and court cases, promotion at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams. For consultation, call: +254740637248 Email:mugwenudoctors@gmail.com

Disclaimer- This is an Advert KDTV News has no liability on the claims made by Mugwenu doctors