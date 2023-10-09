Connect with us

Pastor Dorcas Partners With Matatu, Boda Boda Operators

387111115 314184944562076 446018258560078203 n 1696756640

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi on Monday met players in the Matatu Industry led by the Chairman Matatu Welfare Association Dickson Mbugua, Chairman Super Metro matatu Sacco Nelson Mwangi, Chairman Drivers and Conductors’ association and the bodaboda association at the Deputy President’s official residence in Karen, Nairobi.

Speaking during the meeting, Pastor Dorcas said the collaboration with the Matatau and Boda boda operators will see her office offer training and skilling opportunities for the staff in the transport industry.

The collaboration will also seek to fight drugs and substance abuse among those working in the industry.

“As fathers and mothers of the land we are going to walk with these young people and we are going to give them the right counsel. “ She said.

Matatu Welfare Association Chairman Dickson Mbugua welcomed the collaboration terming it the right direction in the fight against drugs and substance abuse in the transport industry.

Super Metro Matatu Sacco chairperson Nelson Mwangi on his part said he was delighted to partner with Pastor Dorcas.

“We, Super Metro, feel blessed because this is a journey we started a while back of training and retraining our drivers when we realised that they are being affected by alcoholism and drug addiction,” he stated.

Adding that” We did not where to go so we were handling it on our own. Now, Her Excellency has come and we are ready to partner to make sure that we save our drivers and conductors.”

Pastor Dorcas has been committed to rehabilitating the youth affected by drug abuse since taking over the office, particularly in the Mt Kenya region and the Nairobi City area.

