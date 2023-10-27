The Agony of today’s children

KDRTV News -There is no way a kid will sit down with a stranger to discuss what challenges they are going through.

The modern day parent is a total stranger to their children. Once the maternity leave is over, the parent and the child are separated forever.

When She goes back to work the child is entrusted with a maid who can’t be trusted with the house. You lock your bedroom to protect your valuables but leave the baby with the maid.

you come home in the evening very tired, no time to spend with the kid. At one and a half years, the kid is taken to baby care institutions.

The kid is left there in the morning till evening when the parents are back. Unapitia ukimchukua mkifika kwa nyumba amelala( you pick up the kid and by the time you arrive home he’s deep asleep) Over the weekend, uko salon ama kwa chama.

The cycle continues until the kid is in class 3 when they are whisked to boarding schools. Over the vacation you organise for tuition for the kids upto the last week.

You only take them out for fun on the final weekend before they go back to school. That day we have no peace in social media. You splash photos all over with stupid tags # madfun …

The cycle continues until the young one goes to High school. Then you expect the teachers to perform a miracle. By now, you are at the top of the corporate ladder.

You worked so hard to get there. But your son or daughter is a thug. You will spend all the money you accumulated and the rest of your time in rehabilitation centres for those kids. Believe what you want but the family structure was not meant to be a democracy where you share everything 50:50.

It is the responsibility of the father to provide for the family.

It is the responsibility of the mother to bring up the kids and keep the family together.

That’s not going to change just because everyone is educated.

Let everyone do their job or we shall spend a lifetime solving problems we created.

It is schools closure time.

It is the mood that you are going to receive your sons and daughters from boarding school that will determine how much you will learn on what is making their grades go down daily.

I want to bring to your attention that there is alot of harmful learning taking place in school dorms.

Homosexuality is the order of the day in boys dorms, lesbianism is the order of the day in girls dorms, there is silent bullying that has made your son or daughter to remain plump of late. Their is alot of drugs the students are using in dorms.

With all these sometimes one wonders if we should have boarding schools if they are agents of all this, anyway

Make him or her your good friend, check the types of tattoos she or he is having on different parts of his/her body, because most of our children have been introduced to devil worship while in highschool.

As a parent, you are responsible to the good future of your child. Make this holiday meaningful in terms of change of behavior for your son or daughter, do not just be harsh to them about their grades just because you want them to get the A mean grade and loose out on the real meaning of life, also be particular about his future life.

Let him/her not get an A and die a drug addict, make the grades they get become meaningful in their future life.

Provide an opportunity for them to speak out.

Send to other parents.

*Happy holidays with your children*

Concerned parent East Africa