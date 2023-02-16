Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

The Other Side of Nifty the Altruist: A Personal Account of Godfrey Kimutai’s Life

By

Published

FB IMG 1676397465565

On Valentine’s Day, Linet Chepkorir, also known as Toto, a 25-year-old Kenyan politician and Bomet Woman Representative, accepted a marriage proposal from Godfrey Kimutai Tanui, also known as Nifty the Altruist, a 28-year-old entrepreneur who has worked closely with the top leadership of Bomet County government.

 

According to his social media profiles, Mr Tanui studied Banking and Finance at the University of South Wales in Sydney, Australia, and the Western University in Ontario, Canada.

 

His favorite hobbies include attending concerts, dancing, playing football, bike touring, and adaptive hiking.

Although it is rumored that he has three children by another woman, no family details are available on his Facebook account. His favorite quote is “Never say die but keep trying.”

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019