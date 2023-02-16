The Other Side of Nifty the Altruist: A Personal Account of Godfrey Kimutai’s Life

On Valentine’s Day, Linet Chepkorir, also known as Toto, a 25-year-old Kenyan politician and Bomet Woman Representative, accepted a marriage proposal from Godfrey Kimutai Tanui, also known as Nifty the Altruist, a 28-year-old entrepreneur who has worked closely with the top leadership of Bomet County government.

According to his social media profiles, Mr Tanui studied Banking and Finance at the University of South Wales in Sydney, Australia, and the Western University in Ontario, Canada.

His favorite hobbies include attending concerts, dancing, playing football, bike touring, and adaptive hiking.

Although it is rumored that he has three children by another woman, no family details are available on his Facebook account. His favorite quote is “Never say die but keep trying.”