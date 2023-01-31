Uhuru eulogizes Magoha

Connect with us

Uhuru, accompanied by former Cabinet Secretaries Fred Matiang’i (Interior), Ukur Yattani (Treasury), Eugene Wamalwa (Defence), Peter Munya, Joe Mucheru (ICT) and Interior PS Karanja Kibicho visited Magoha’s Nairobi home to condole with the family.

Uhuru had earlier eulogized Magoha as a celebrated academic who left behind a strong legacy of public service.

“It is unfortunate and painful that we have lost my friend Prof George Magoha at a time when his family is mourning his brother,” Uhuru stated.
On Saturday, January 28, on the burial of Magoha’s brother, Uhuru sent Eugene Wamalwa to deliver his speech on his behalf denoting,
“I pay tribute to Professor Richard Nyabera for his great achievement in various spheres. It goes without saying that Professor as he was fondly called by his friends and peers, was one of the most understanding and patriotic sons in our republic.”

Through this visit, the former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi resurfaced after disappearing from public view on August 9, 2022.

While eulogizing his late colleague George Magoha, Matiang’i says that no one will ever fit in the shoes of the rested academic icon.

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has eulogized his late colleague George Magoha, saying no one will ever fit in his shoes.

“Without Magoha Nemis (National Education Management Information System) would have failed. The school desk programme would not have worked. Magoha was the turbo engine,” he said while speaking during a visit to Magoha’s Nairobi home.

Elsewhere, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has directed the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to provide a military chopper to airlift Magoha’s body to his rural home in Siaya County.

He also announced that the government would provide tents, chairs and other materials needed for the burial.

Magoha will be buried on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at his home in Siaya County.

