WHY YOU ARE LOSING YOUR CHILD TO TIK TOK

By Charity Kilei

Social media has had a great impact on society; it has changed our interactions and brought the world into a smaller community. While the benefits are tremendous it has also brought with it a lot of challenges like never before.

TikTok was launched in 2016 but became more famous during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the lockdown and no physical interaction, people took to social media to solve this basic human need including children.

Many parents never felt the need to monitor their children because it appeared as a “sing and dance app challenge” some parents actually felt it was good for their children. With time some content creators will ill motives and no restrictions took to Tik Tok to try diverse and life-threatening challenges that were more dangerous than the sing and Dance.

Naturally, children are spontaneous and curious with little knowledge, these feelings combined (FOMO), and the fear of missing out can be catastrophic as reported by Bloomberg Bussiness week in 2021 that at least 15 deaths among children have been linked to Tik Tok challenge with the worst one being “ The Black Out challenge”

“The Blackout challenge” has existed for over a decade but resurfaced in 2021. This challenge requires the participant to tie something around their neck or hold their breath until they pass out while recording themselves; the thrill is connected to the adrenaline rush that comes from trying it.

This challenge claimed the life of Arriani Arroyo in February 2021, in a You-tube interview the parents said their child was on Tik Tok every day being a spontaneous and fearless child who was always on social media posting and interacting with friends but died prematurely after trying out the Blackout Challenge.

Some other dangerous challenges include: the crate challenge, the angel of death challenge, and many more

Sexual perpetrators who are targeting children have also taken to this platform to exhibit content that erodes morals of the society.

Psychologists have linked a lot of mental health and low self-esteem issues to social media, particularly Tik Tok which has resulted in a lot of comparisons and peer pressure, especially among teens who feel the need to fit in and take challenges like their peers.

eating disorders and personality changes among teens have been linked to Tik Tok challenges.

Many children have lost focus on their dreams and ambitions since they have very little time to be children and study all their attention is enticed by social media.

While Tik Tok is not a bad app, precautions should be taken by the parent and stakeholders to ensure their child’s safety since the child is exposed to content from all over the world.