Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

1 Dead & Scores Injured In a Road Accident Along Narok-Bomet Road

By

Published

20240108 080701

One person has lost his live and several others injured in a tragic accident along the Narok-Bomet highway.

The National Police Service (NPS) in a statement on Monday said the accident involved a Toyota Hiace matatu belonging to Transcar Galaxy Sacco and Mitsubishi Fuso lorry.

The two vehicles bumped into each other head on collision at the Tegero area.

“A tragic road traffic  accident occurred today 08/01/24 at about 0115hrs  at Tegero area along Narok-Bomet road involving a Toyota Hiace matatu belonging to Transcar Galaxy Sacco and Mitsubishi Fuso lorry after a head on collision,” NPs stated.

20240108 080704

The Matatu driver died on the spot while 16 passengers were injured in the accident. They were rushed to the Narok County Referral Hospital for medical attention.

“As a result, the matatu driver was fatally injured on the spot while five passengers were seriously injured and eleven passengers slightly injured. The injured were rushed to Narok County Referral Hospital,” NPS added.

Police officers from Ololulunga Police Station processed the scene.

Also Read: 12 People Dead After Grisly Accident Along Nairobi- Mombasa Highway

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020