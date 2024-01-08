1 Dead & Scores Injured In a Road Accident Along Narok-Bomet Road

One person has lost his live and several others injured in a tragic accident along the Narok-Bomet highway.

The National Police Service (NPS) in a statement on Monday said the accident involved a Toyota Hiace matatu belonging to Transcar Galaxy Sacco and Mitsubishi Fuso lorry.

The two vehicles bumped into each other head on collision at the Tegero area.

“A tragic road traffic accident occurred today 08/01/24 at about 0115hrs at Tegero area along Narok-Bomet road involving a Toyota Hiace matatu belonging to Transcar Galaxy Sacco and Mitsubishi Fuso lorry after a head on collision,” NPs stated.

The Matatu driver died on the spot while 16 passengers were injured in the accident. They were rushed to the Narok County Referral Hospital for medical attention.

“As a result, the matatu driver was fatally injured on the spot while five passengers were seriously injured and eleven passengers slightly injured. The injured were rushed to Narok County Referral Hospital,” NPS added.

Police officers from Ololulunga Police Station processed the scene.

