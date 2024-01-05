Connect with us

News

1 Suspect Arrested As DCI Receiver Stolen Government Fertilizer At A Church Hall 

20240105 075015

One suspect has been arrested by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives in possession of stolen fertilizer.

In a statement on Thursday January 4, DCI said the male suspect had 252 bags of the GoK fertilizer and hid them in a Narok church.

He was arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts over charges of possessing stolen property. 

“Following the recovery of 252 bags of suspected stolen GoK fertilizer at a Narok Church hall yesterday, a male suspect was today arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts charged with conveying suspected stolen property,” DCI said.

The suspect who is alleged to be a farm manager was arrested at Ololunga in Narok South. 

“Robert Kipng’etich Bett aka Raphael who alleged to be a farm manager employed by a Kericho-based businessman Joseph Kiplangat Keter was arrested at Ololulunga in Narok South, being the custodian of the fertilizer found stored at the Grace Covenant Church,” DCI stated.

20240105 075018

According to the agency the fertilizer is suspected to have come from a notorious dealer operating in the North Rift region.

“The 2nd suspect alleged to have bought the GoK fertilizer from a known dealer operating within the North Rift region & who has several previous cases,” DCI added.

As investigations continue, the arraigned suspect was released on a Sh500,000 cash bail pending the 1st hearing of the case on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Also Read: DCI Nabs Scammers In Sh2.85b Gold Scam In Kileleshwa

