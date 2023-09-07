12 People Dead After Grisly Accident Along Nairobi- Mombasa Highway

At least twelve people were killed in a road collision involving a passenger shuttle and a trailer in Voi on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway on Thursday.

A shuttle owned by Genesis, a Public Service Transport business, collided with a trailer in the Ikanga region of Voi, Taita-Taveta County.

Several people were ejected from the vehicle and were scattered over the road as a result of the crash.

Confirming the incident, Voi OCPD Bernstein Shari revealed that the shuttle, which was traveling from Nairobi to Mombasa, was unable to escape the trailer moving in the opposite direction.

As a result of the collision, four individuals were rescued from the mayhem and immediately brought to Moi Referral Hospital in Voi.

“Responding to a grisly road accident in Ndii, Voi County, involving a head-on collision between a Matatu and a lorry,” read part of a statement issued by Emergency Medical Services.

“We are working alongside the Kenya Police and well-wishers, we are swiftly evacuating the critically injured to the hospital,” the statement further read.

This accident revealed Kenya’s precarious road conditions.

According to the most recent National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) data, a total of 1,756 road accident fatalities occurred between January 1, 2023, and May 20, 2023.

This was an increase over the previous year when 1,679 fatalities were reported during the same timeframe.

Also Read: Tragic Road Accidents Claim Lives of Traffic Officer and Pedestrian