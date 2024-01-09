15 People Killed In Grisly Road Accident Along Nakuru-Eldoret Highway

A nasty accident at Twin Bridge area along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway has claimed the lives of 15 people while several have been injured.

The National Police Service (NPS) in a statement on Tuesday said the crash involving a Classic Kings bus and North Ways Shuttle occured at around 2:45 am.

“15 people have died in a road traffic crash this night of 9/1/2024 at about 0245 hrs at Twin Bridge area along Nakuru- Eldoret, involving a bus belonging to Classic Kings of Congo and North Ways Shuttle Toyota matatu,” the statement read in part.

Police Officers from the Mau Summit Police Station are responding to the scene.

NPS noted that the injured were rushed to Molo Sub-County Hospital.

The service also called on motorists to be careful on the roads to prevent road accidents

“The National Police Service is appealing to all motorists to exercise extreme caution on our roads to prevent road crashes,” NPS added.

The accident comes barely a day after three people died in an accident along the Isinya-Kitengela Road.

The accident occurred on Monday at about 0640 hrs in the Kisaju area involving a Toyota Matatu and an Isuzu Lorry.

Preliminary investigations by Officers from Isinya Police Station indicate that the driver of the matatu attempted to overtake the stalled lorry but instead lost control and hit the said Lorry on the rear right.

Due to the impact, two unknown female and one male adult passengers died on the spot while other passengers with injuries were rushed by good Samaritans to various hospitals.

Bodies of the deceased were moved to Shalom Hospital Mortuary.

