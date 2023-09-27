16-Year-Old Linked To Murder Of Eric Maigo Arrested

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested the prime suspect in the murder of acting Nairobi Hospital Finance Director Eric Maigo.

DCI in a statement on Wednesday September 27 said the 16-year-old who has been identified as Ann Adhiambo Akinyi was arrested at the Olympic Village in Kibra.

“The suspect who detectives have established is a juvenile aged 16, was arrested at Olympic village in the sprawling Kibera slums last night, after sleuths received information regarding her whereabouts through the #FichuakwaDCI hotline number.

“Immediately after her arrest, the teenager was whisked to DCI headquarters for interrogation before she was booked at Muthaiga police station,” said DCI.

Maigo was stabbed 25 times On the morning of September 15, 2023 and died due to external and internal bleeding.

The DCI recovered two blood-stained knives believed to have been the murder weapons from the scene of the crime.

In a video shared online the main suspect can be seen ascending the perimeter wall of the victim’s apartment at Woodley Annex-Upper.

DCI confirmed in a statement on Friday that the pictures of the suspect uploaded on the internet on Thursday led to the recovery of the clothes she wore at Bombolulu village in Kibra.

Meanwhile the Nairobi Hospital CEO James Nyamongo has recounted the last moments of Maigo before being killed.

Speaking during an interview with Citizen TV, Nyamongo said he interacted with Maigo on September 14 during which he made a wonderful presentation.

The two were to meet on September 15 but that never came to happen.

“It is very perplexing to us because I was the last person with him on his last day at work, on September 14. I interacted with him when we had a board meeting of the hospital’s Finance and Investments Committee where Maigo made an impressive presentation,” Nyamongo said.

Also Read: DCI Raises Alarm Against Pyramid Scheme Scamming Kenyans