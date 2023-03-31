Connect with us

News

18 lives lost in tragic accident: Shocking details revealed

By

Published

PWANI
PWANI

The news of the fatal accident on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway involving a Pwani University bus and a PSV van has left many Kenyans in shock.

The tragic incident that claimed the lives of 18 people occurred at midday when the inter-university sports team was traveling from Kilifi to Eldoret for a sports event at the University of Eldoret.

The twisted wreckage at the scene tells a story of a journey that had a sad ending. Ian Okoth, a footballer who survived the accident, recounted the preparations the team had made for the event and how determined they were to win. Sadly, they met death along the way.

According to Pwani University’s administration, 120 learners, four drivers, and a sports officer left the institution for the games in Eldoret in separate buses. The female volleyballers, some male volleyballers, and handballers were in one bus, while male and female footballers were in the bus that had the accident.

The cause of the accident is yet to be established, but there are speculations that the driver of the ill-fated bus was overspeeding and may have overtaken on the wrong side of the road.

The incident has led to protests by Pwani University students who are demanding answers from the university’s administration about the condition of the vehicle before it departed for Eldoret.

Students have also called upon Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen to ensure that buses for learning institutions are serviced, especially just before a long-distance journey.

