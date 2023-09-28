Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

2 Ex-IEBC Commissioners Explains Why They Fled Kenya After 2022 Polls 

By

Published

3559 edd5a8d7ac125b2cf4da5c27fb4369b9

Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners Juliana Cherera and Irene Masit have come out to explain why they fled the country after the 2022 general elections. 

Speaking virtually on Thursday, Cherera claimed that she received threats and it was not good for her family. 

“I have a young family,my last born is 7 years old. It was bad even in school. Our social life really changed. It was bad for my children and my family. There are some of the things we cannot say on camera because it is not a safe space for all of us. We have been threatened just because we spoke what we saw and what we know,” said Cherera.

Irene Masit on her part said the was called a betrayer for opposing the 2022 presidential results yet she comes from Rift Valley region. 

“I am out of the country for security reasons, remember I come from Rift Valley, some said that I betrayed the President in social media. I have never stepped in my home since that time, I have never even gone to Nairobi,”she stated.

Masit alleged that she was threatened twice and at some point left the country at night. 

“The second threat was at night. I took a motorbike to the airport and I was the last one to the manifest. I did not report to the police because I was leaving the country,” Masit explained.

The revelations come a month after Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga revealed that the two former IEBC commissioners were hiding in the US.

Cherera resigned from IEBC on December 2022, after President Ruto suspended her. Masit on the other hand, was fired by Ruto after a tribunal led by Justice Aggrey Muchelule made the recommendation.

Also Read: Raila Reveals Whereabouts Of Cherera And Masit After Fleeing Kenya

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020