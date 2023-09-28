2 Ex-IEBC Commissioners Explains Why They Fled Kenya After 2022 Polls 

Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners Juliana Cherera and Irene Masit have come out to explain why they fled the country after the 2022 general elections.

Speaking virtually on Thursday, Cherera claimed that she received threats and it was not good for her family.

“I have a young family,my last born is 7 years old. It was bad even in school. Our social life really changed. It was bad for my children and my family. There are some of the things we cannot say on camera because it is not a safe space for all of us. We have been threatened just because we spoke what we saw and what we know,” said Cherera.

Irene Masit on her part said the was called a betrayer for opposing the 2022 presidential results yet she comes from Rift Valley region.

“I am out of the country for security reasons, remember I come from Rift Valley, some said that I betrayed the President in social media. I have never stepped in my home since that time, I have never even gone to Nairobi,”she stated.

Masit alleged that she was threatened twice and at some point left the country at night.

“The second threat was at night. I took a motorbike to the airport and I was the last one to the manifest. I did not report to the police because I was leaving the country,” Masit explained.

The revelations come a month after Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga revealed that the two former IEBC commissioners were hiding in the US.

Cherera resigned from IEBC on December 2022, after President Ruto suspended her. Masit on the other hand, was fired by Ruto after a tribunal led by Justice Aggrey Muchelule made the recommendation.

