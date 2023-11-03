Connect with us

News

2 Robbery Suspects Arrested After Being On The Run For Months

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has apprehended two robbery with violence suspects who have been on the run for two months after attacking a truck driver and robbing him at Askote Market in Vihiga County.

In a statement on Friday DCI revealed that the two suspects were arrested at Emuhaya area of Vihiga, following a forensic-led trail by the Western Region crime researchers.

“Philip Kitwa and Kennedy Arunga were arrested at Emuhaya area of Vihiga, following a forensic-led trail by the Western Region crime researchers,” DCI stated.

The agency noted that the robbery incident which occurred on August 30, 2023, saw a male truck driver accosted by the two who emerged from a nearby maize plantation, after stopping the vehicle to do some shopping at the market.

“The victim suffered life-threatening injuries inflicted by a machete and rungu borne by the attackers, before they disappeared with his valuables. A good Samaritan rushed him to Equator Hospital in Luanda where he was treated,” DCI stated.

The two suspects are in custody pending arraignment on Monday.

This comes a day after DCI rescued two tertiary students who went missing on October 27, 2023  after being locked up at an AirBnB at Elgon View apartments in Kitengela.

In a statement, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations said the two male suspects aged 25 and 22 held the students hostage and demanded a Ksh 6 million ransom from their parents.

The suspects were however arrested in the operation led by DCI’s Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau detectives.

“The suspects, Brian Ombasa Omoso, 25 and Humphrey Hinga, 22 who have since been ushered into our cells are believed to have been working jointly with the female dangerous damsel on the loose to identify and lure targeted victims, in their no-sweat approach to soft life,” said DCI.

