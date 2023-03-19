20,000 Ruto Supporters To Storm Raila, Kalonzo & Karua Homes

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has announced a massive plan to counter Azimio la Umoja’s Monday March 20 anti-government protests.

According to a letter by UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala dates March 17, over 20,000 President Ruto supporters are expected to stage protests at Azimio la Umoja Leader Raila Odinga, Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua and former CS Eugene Wamalwa’s homes.

“We are expecting at least 20,000 people in tomorrow’s picketing on Karen, Kitisuru, and Lower Kabete roads leading to the following homesteads; Raila Odinga, Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua, and Eugene Wamalwa.

“It is in this regard, we write to request security personnel in view of hustlers that will be demonstrating against divisive politics, destruction of property, and probable loss of lives,” the letter read in part.

The Kenya Kwanza protests are intended to counter the Azimio’s mass action.

Raila has called for the protests, calling them “the mother of all protests,” as he increases pressure on President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza government.

Speaking on Sunday, the former Premier stated that the Monday demonstrations will begin at KICC and will end with petitions delivered to the President at State House if he is not at his Harambee House office.

“Kenya is for all Kenyans. Tomorrow, we will go there. We will meet near Parliament buildings and will head towards that direction,” he stated.

